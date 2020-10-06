EMEA
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Wolters Kluwer and Meditech to deliver healthcare solutions in the Middle East and Africa

The integrated solutions aim to improve patience safety and reduce medication errors.
By Sara Mageit
October 06, 2020
09:30 AM
patient safety, EHR, EPR

American Dutch healthcare software solutions company Wolters Kluwer has announced its partnership with Massachusetts-based software and service company, Meditech.

The move will combine the drug screening solution Medi-span Clinical with Meditech Expanse electronic health record (EHR) to offer an integrated solution to healthcare providers.

Meditech software is used by a quarter of all US hospitals, nearly half of all Canadian hospitals, and healthcare organisations in 23 countries.

WHY IT MATTERS

Medi-Span Clinical is used to screen patient data against drug information within the EHR, alerting clinicians of patient safety risks from allergies, drug interactions, and potentially inappropriate dosing.

The move will enable both companies to provide more efficient higher quality care by providing technologies to healthcare providers in developing and emerging countries at a lower cost. 

THE LARGER TREND

Over the course of the pandemic, Meditech has been arming providers to handle COVID-19 by providing system configuration instruction and guidance for handling patients under investigation for the virus.

In April, Meditech was the EPR supplier behind UK’s Sunderland Royal Hospital validated at Stage 6 of EMRAM.

Last year, Meditech worked with Google to host EHRs to the public cloud and revealed that its Expanse platform will be made available via Google Cloud.

Healthcare IT News recently reported on a survey from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and KLAS on ROI for population health IT.

The report found that although providers are focused on their EHR to drive value, they have "historically struggled to provide the nuanced views needed in these areas, so organisations often opt for third-party solutions that provide additional analysis, visualisation, and ad hoc reporting."

ON THE RECORD

Christian Cella, vice president of MediSpan Clinical, Wolters Kluwer Health, said: “Our partnership with Meditech is a commitment to measurably improving clinical effectiveness by helping healthcare providers across the region deliver optimal care to their patients.”

Dr Sushanth Pillai, managing director of Meditech South Africa, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Wolters Kluwer to provide a cohesive platform that will provide our customers who are on our Expanse platform with a greater degree of clinical decision support to enhance patient care and safety.”

