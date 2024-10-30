Global Edition
Looking under the hood of Medicare Advantage star ratings

Dr. Don Rucker, former ONC head and current chief strategy officer of 1upHealth, says the fundamental point of star ratings is balancing the interest of patients with that of taxpayers.
By HIMSS TV
October 30, 2024
10:46 AM

Hands use a Medtronic device on a patient's hand to aid in testing pulse oximetry quality

Medtronic dismissed from pulse oximeter lawsuit, FDA still working on guidance

By
Andrea Fox
October 30, 2024
Elena Branche of Druid AI on AI

Cutting through the AI hype to ensure investments have impacts

By
Bill Siwicki
October 30, 2024
Clinician reviews medical notes on a tablet

OpenAI's general purpose speech recognition model is flawed, researchers say

By
Andrea Fox
October 30, 2024
Oracle booth at HIMSS
New Oracle EHR promises AI-enabled reinvention

CommonWell adds new network members, interoperability advancements
Joint cybersecurity advisory warns of Iran-based attacks
A physician telehealth expert talks disparities, advocacy, behavioral health and at-home labs
NZ redirects digital health funds to payroll upgrade
Australia releases aged care CIS standards
New format for NZ's healthcare identifier and more briefs

Dr. Don Rucker at 1upHealth_Physician at laptop with medical data Photo by Tippapatt/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Looking under the hood of Medicare Advantage star ratings
Yiannos Tolias at DG Sante_HIMSS24 Europe
How the EHDS and AI Act will advance European healthcare AI developments
Dugan Winkie at Cedar_Stethoscope over coins and calculator Photo by Max Zolotukhin/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Patient engagement gets a boost with AI-enabled call center
Maite Malet at Asabys Partners_Diagonal arrows concept graphic Photo by Eightshot Studio/iStock/Getty Images Plus
What Asabys Partners plans to do with its $200M raise

Woman reviews medical imaging on a desktop computer
NHS to roll out radiology AI across 10 health trusts
Team behind SNUBH's HIMSS Stage 6 AMAM validation
Seoul National University Bundang Hospital bags Stage 6...
A nurse talking to a senior patient in a wheelchair
Singapore project to build voice AI for detecting early...
Christine Antorini former Denmark minister of education_HIMSS24 Europe
Midlife career changes can help relieve nurse shortages
Lock in blue lights represents data security
White House OMB is reviewing proposed cybersecurity updates to HIPAA
An emergency patient on a stretcher being carried to an ambulance
Multi-million dollar smart hospital emergency system...
Stethoscope resting on tablet
HIMSSCast: What's next for clinical informatics and decision support?