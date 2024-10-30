Skip to main content
Government & Policy
Looking under the hood of Medicare Advantage star ratings
Dr. Don Rucker, former ONC head and current chief strategy officer of 1upHealth, says the fundamental point of star ratings is balancing the interest of patients with that of taxpayers.
By
HIMSS TV
October 30, 2024
10:46 AM
More regional news
Medtronic dismissed from pulse oximeter lawsuit, FDA still working on guidance
By
Andrea Fox
October 30, 2024
Cutting through the AI hype to ensure investments have impacts
By
Bill Siwicki
October 30, 2024
OpenAI's general purpose speech recognition model is flawed, researchers say
By
Andrea Fox
October 30, 2024
New Oracle EHR promises AI-enabled reinvention
Looking under the hood of Medicare Advantage star ratings
How the EHDS and AI Act will advance European healthcare AI developments
Patient engagement gets a boost with AI-enabled call center
What Asabys Partners plans to do with its $200M raise
