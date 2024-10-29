EMEA
Government & Policy

How the EHDS and AI Act will advance European healthcare AI developments

Yiannos Tolias of the European Commission's DG Sante discusses how the European Health Data Space (EHDS) will help developers access data to train healthcare AI applications that will benefit the EU's entire population.
By HIMSS TV
October 29, 2024
03:07 PM

