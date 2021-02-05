Roundup: New EU approach to Europe's cancer treatment plan, GPs urge patients to self-care and more briefs

NEW EU APPROACH TO EUROPE'S CANCER PLAN

The European Commission has published Europe's Beating Cancer Plan, describing it as "the main priority" in the area of health under von der Leyen, and a key pillar of the European Health Union.

The plan will use new technologies, research and innovation as a starting point to build and inform a new EU approach to cancer prevention, treatment and care.

HIMSS20 Digital Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

As part of the plan, the Digital Europe programme will focus on digital investments, electronic data and digital skills, providing financial support of up to €250 million for cancer-related projects.

The Cancer Plan aims to concentrate on research and innovation, and further study the potential of digitalisation and new technologies. It will also help researchers exchange findings between countries and have access to health data on the potential causes of cancer and treatments for it.

NEW UK CHILD HEALTH SYSTEM

Over 491,000 children’s records across Bury, Oldham, Rochdale and Trafford have been integrated onto a new child health information system to support services in the area.

The four boroughs have joined the Greater Manchester CarePlus system provided by System C that already covers other parts of the region. The go-live means nine of the ten CCG areas in Greater Manchester are now using the system for a unified source of information.

The process also included merging 229,000 records where children were registered on both PARIS and CarePlus and changing the data from the PARIS file formats to the CarePlus upload formats.

IT INFRASTRUCTURE FOR KENT'S COVID-19 TESTING SITES

UK provider of IT, HR and finance platforms, Cantium Business Solutions has provided IT support for the establishment of 24 new COVID-19 symptom-free testing sites in Kent.

Working in partnership with Kent County Council, as part of its coronavirus response plan, Cantium will establish the new testing sites to help reduce the COVID-19 transmission rates for those who may not be displaying symptoms.

Cantium sourced and delivered the required hardware, including laptops, smart phones and tablets. The team configured 48 laptops with dual accounts to enable two members of staff to use each device. Residents can book a test here and receive result within a couple of hours of attending the test.

GPS URGE PATIENTS TO SELF-CARE THROUGH PANDEMIC

Self-care platform, Healthily commissioned a survey which showed that half of all current appointment are for conditions patients can manage themselves according to GPs.

The survey shows that 95% of GPs often see patients with minor illnesses or injuries that could be managed at home. Sixty-seven percent are encouraging patients to take greater responsibility of their own health and 41% are urging patients to practise better self-care and only use NHS services when "absolutely necessary".

According to the NHS, minor conditions are responsible for 57 million GP visits and 3.7 million A&E admissions every year, costing the NHS over £2 billion.

Maureen Baker CBE, chief medical officer at Healthily said: "There is a whole range of minor self-limiting conditions, like cold sores, back pain, dandruff, minor indigestion, hay fever, which can be managed by over the counter medicine or lifestyle advice, and the Healthily app provides personalised advice and clinically accredited information targeted specifically at your needs."

ACCESSIBLE DIGITAL HEALTH TECH FOR ALL

A report developed by the Patient Coalition for AI, Data and Digital Tech in Health entitled, Digital Health during the Covid-19 Pandemic: Learning Lessons to Maintain Momentum, has published case studies of good practice in digital health during the pandemic.

Written with the support of patient organisations and the Royal Colleges of Nursing and radiologists, the report stresses that the Department of Health must work out how to make digital health accessible to everyone in order to be successful.

The study acknowledged that England was starting from a lower level of digital engagement than elsewhere and warns than key barriers to embracing digital health will persist, as concerns over data sharing is still evident amongst patients.

Recommendations for the NHS included the following: examine the public experience of digital health technology during the pandemic; ensure patients have a choice; give patients more time and control over their health and care; reassure patients that their data is safe and continue to strengthen and publicise digital assurance.