OCR urges health providers: Draft contingency plan for cyberattacks, now

In the wake of an onslaught of cyberattacks, the agency is reminding providers that HIPAA requires organizations to have a plan to keep patient data protected.
By Jessica Davis
March 28, 2018
02:48 PM
Share
HHS warns of cyberattacks

The Office of Civil Rights in Washington, D.C. Credit: Google Maps

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights is urging healthcare providers to develop contingency plans in case of cyberattack, according to its March newsletter.

As cyberattacks continue to pummel the healthcare sector and debilitate provider operations, organizations need a backup plan to ensure they can return to daily operations as soon as possible. The right plan will also protect resources and minimize patient inconvenience.

“Contingency plans aren’t just a good idea: Regulations for certain industries require contingency planning,” the report authors wrote. In fact, HIPAA requires healthcare organizations to already have these types of plans in place.

[Also: OCR investigating Banner Health for 2016 breach of 3.7 million patient records]

Crucial to this plan are staff assignments, which designate responsibilities to specific employees during recovery. These plans may also include data recovery strategies, how to maintain critical functions during a cyberattack and creating regular backups segmented from the network.

OCR officials also outlined two items to address in these plans: identifying the applications and data that are critical to the contingency plan, and testing the plan and revisiting any areas that need work.

Further, organizations need to make these plans a formal policy to ensure they’re followed by staff during an event.

While not included in this list, it’s also important that providers keep in mind that the FBI, HHS and security leaders all warn against paying a ransom in case of a ransomware attack. Not only is there no guarantee the hacker will return the data, it opens the provider to future attacks.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Data Warehousing, Government & Policy, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

apple healthcare plan
Top Story
Do Apple's recent hospital deals signal industry shakeup ahead?

Most Read

eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

HHS warns of cyberattacks

The Office of Civil Rights in Washington, D.C. Credit: Google Maps

OCR urges health providers: Draft contingency plan for cyberattacks, now
Senate opioid crisis

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, during a Senate floor speech in March. Credit: YouTube

Latest Senate opioid push: Support interoperability between FDA and border patrol
NTT partners with DataFirst on imaging AI
NTT partners with DataFirst on imaging AI
opioid epidemic
Accenture, Global Center for Health Innovation, team up to take on opioid epidemic

Chris Wlaschin speaking at an ICIT briefing Oct. 2017. Credit: YouTube

Outgoing HHS CISO Chris Wlaschin opens up about his departure
EHR usability
EHR usability issues can harm patients
Clinical collaboration cancer center

Centra Regional Cancer Center in Lynchburg, Virginia. Credit: Google Maps

Cancer center taps clinical collaboration tech to connect caregivers – including competitors
controlling clinical costs

Kim Ingram is the chief nursing officer at HealthEdge. Credit: HealthEdge

HealthEdge CNO on the challenge to controlling clinical costs