Global Edition
Government & Policy

ASTP appoints 3 new health IT leaders: CTO, CDO and CAIO

The new hires have deep public and private sector experience and will lead HHS efforts around artificial intelligence, data and digital technology within the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy's Office of the CTO.
By Andrea Fox
January 16, 2025
10:55 AM

Photo: Farknot_Architect/Getty Images

The U.S. Health and Human Services filled three new key technology roles this month. The agency has drawn from the private sector, the White House and within the department for top artificial intelligence and digital technology jobs within its Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy division.

  • Alicia Rouault, who previously served in the White House's United States Digital Service, will become the ASTP's associate deputy assistant secretary for technology policy and chief technology officer. 
  • Dr. Meghan Dierks, former chief data officer at Komodo Health, will serve as its new chief artificial intelligence officer. 
  • Kristen Honey, previously the chief data scientist in the Office of Science and Medicine, will now serve as ASTP's chief data officer.

WHY IT MATTERS

HHS has brought Dierks back to the agency not only as ASTP's CAIO but as a leader in its Office of the Chief Technology Officer. 

At Komodo, Dierks led the development and evaluation of AI-powered healthcare analytics tools for life sciences companies, healthcare practitioners and patient advocacy groups, as well as the company's data strategy and governance. According to her new agency profile, her accolades include advancing generative AI applications based on foundational language models, knowledge graph-based machine learning and Bayesian reasoning systems.

Rouault is taking the helm of ASTP's Office of the Chief Technology Officer as the first person to fill that role since Ed Simcox left the position in 2020. Simcox temporarily filled the role when HHS reassigned CIO Beth Killoran to the Office of the Surgeon General in 2018. 

As the agency CTO, Rouault is responsible for driving the mission of the top federal health agency by fostering innovation in technology through data, digital services and public-private partnerships.

According to her ASTP leadership profile, Rouault was previously with the White House’s U.S. Digital Service, which responded to state governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. She directed the service's financial hardship program, which spanned five agencies. Before the public health emergency, she led a nationwide implementation of Unemployment Insurance Modernization under the American Rescue Plan.

Honey, who joined HHS in 2018, previously served in the White House Office of Management and Budget. Before OMB, she led the open data portfolio at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy from 2015 to 2017, according to her biography page.

As ASTP's CDO, she will lead data initiatives "across all HHS divisions to guide Departmental decisions, inform actions, and deliver results with a bias for action." 

Honey most recently heralded datathons, spearheaded the HHS Human-Centered Design program and more. Of note, person-centered, inclusive design is the first priority of the Federal Health IT Strategy that HHS and ASTP finalized in October.

FedScoop reported that Dierks started Dec. 30 and Rouault and Honey moved into their roles this week.

THE LARGER TREND

Last July, HHS announced a broad reorganization of its AI, cybersecurity and IT functions, which included renaming the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology to ASTP and moving the 405(d) Program to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response's Office of Critical Infrastructure Protection to advance the agency's approach to cybersecurity.

In it, the top federal health IT agency took on more responsibilities and planned to reinstitute the CTO role that Rouault has now filled and build out the new CAIO role that Dierks has taken.

The reorganization "builds on those capabilities to advance all our strategic, mission-focused technology, data, and AI policies and activities," Andrea Palm, HHS deputy secretary, said in an announcement at the time.

ON THE RECORD

”I am incredibly proud to have shepherded ASTP to its next chapter guiding the department in technology, AI and data strategy," Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and National Coordinator for Health IT Micky Tripathi told Healthcare IT News by email on Wednesday. "I am therefore excited to see three accomplished experts like Alicia, Kristen and Meghan join ASTP to help drive that broader vision for HHS."

Andrea Fox is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Email: afox@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Government & Policy, Workforce

More regional news

Children's National Hospital and AI

How the Chief AI Officer at Children's National approaches clinical and admin automation

By
Bill Siwicki
January 17, 2025
stethoscope on iPad

HIMSSCast: How digital health can lower costs and enhance care delivery

By
Bill Siwicki
January 17, 2025
Apollo Hospitals in Chennai

Apollo Hospitals to integrate AI copilots and more AI briefs

By
Adam Ang
January 17, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Children's National Hospital and AI
AI & ML Intelligence
How the Chief AI Officer at Children's National approaches clinical and admin automation

Most Read

Trump picks Dr. Mehmet Oz to head CMS
All private hospitals in Singapore to connect to national EMR
Streamlining healthcare operations with multicloud-by-design
Deep dive: A tour of all-digital Oklahoma Heart Hospital, where automation is the norm
House passes veterans healthcare package without RESET Act
EHR tips on migrating an all-digital hospital to Epic

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Imaging
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Alda Mizaku at Children's National Hospital Part 2_Blank stethoscope with medical icons Photo by everythingpossible/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Chief AI Officer offers a look at Children's National Hospital's AI deployments
Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo at CareClinics_HIMSS24 APAC
Setting the bar for digital primary care
Alda Mizaku at Children's National Hospital Part 1_Blank stethoscope with medical icons Photo by everythingpossible/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Chief AI officers must bridge the gap between tech and clinical needs
Robert Latz at Trinity Rehabilitation Services_Data blocks concept Photo by BlackJack3D1/E+/Getty Images
CIO Spotlight: Trinity Rehabilitation Services' Robert Latz

More Stories

Chris DiGiusto of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon on telemedicine
Telemedicine helps SSM Health triple volume of psychiatric care
Computer rendering of a human double helix gene sequence
Truveta and 30 health systems increase genomic sequencing goal
Robert Latz at Trinity Rehabilitation Services_Data blocks concept Photo by BlackJack3D1/E+/Getty Images
CIO Spotlight: Trinity Rehabilitation Services' Robert Latz
Tack Lee at Inha University Hospital_HIMSS24 APAC
Inha University Hospital eyes Stage 7 EMRAM
Dawn Cram of The Gordian Knot Group on imaging and AI
How AI helps deliver ROI for enterprise imaging efforts
Nurse in mask and pink sweater types notes in a hospital hallway
AI roundup: News from Mayo Clinic, Google Cloud and more
William Morris at Ambience Healthcare_AI processor Photo byda-kuk/E+/Getty Images
The upsides and pitfalls of AI scribes in 2025
Jin-Young Park at Yongin Severance Hospital_HIMSS24 APAC
Data and digital at the core of a 'digital innovation hospital'