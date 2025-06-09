Skip to main content
Email
The latest news in Healthcare IT – straight to your inbox.
Toggle navigation
Main
Menu
Subscribe
Topics
Video
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
EHR
Government & Policy
Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Population Health
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Telehealth
Women In Health IT
Regions
ANZ
ASIA
EMEA
Global Edition
Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence
VA AI chief on where to launch a healthcare AI project
Charles Worthington, CTO and Chief AI Officer at the Department of Veteran Affairs, offers IT leaders at hospitals and health systems powerful advice for succeeding with artificial intelligence.
By
HIMSS TV
June 09, 2025
11:00 AM
More regional news
VA takes steps to eliminate 80K jobs, says report
By
Andrea Fox
June 11, 2025
Mayo Clinic launches new AI-assisted virtual care collaboration
By
Andrea Fox
June 11, 2025
MetroHealth and MUSC Health make for a patient engagement powerhouse
By
Bill Siwicki
June 11, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one?
Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.
Top Story
Success Stories & ROI
MetroHealth and MUSC Health make for a patient engagement powerhouse
Most Read
Seoul to back startups in accessing hospital data and more briefs
Google's genAI powers pharmacy, nurse handoff automation at Manipal Hospitals
Tackling coding workforce shortage in Australia
Former National Coordinator headed to Mayo Clinic, reports say
Brown University policy expert talks about the future of telehealth flexibilities
White House releases guidance on federal AI use and procurement
Research
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Telehealth
Create secure, connected omnichannel communications
Telehealth
Let us guide you to HIPAA compliance
Cloud Computing
How a cloud communications platform puts connection at the center of care
Webinars
More Webinars
Analytics
Standby Eligibility and Claims Solutions: Diversify Your Risk & Ensure Business Continuity
Interoperability
Nursing Leadership, Operational Innovation, and Emerging Technologies with AONL
Artificial Intelligence
Loving the AI Revolution: How Automation is Humanizing Healthcare and Improving Provider Well-Being
Video
Cancer patients find community support online
Women's health imperiled by low reimbursements
Emerging Technologies, part 3: A superintelligence platform
Epic Emeritus CMIO offers some tips for medical informatics success
More Stories
Pooling IT resources can help rural hospitals keep doors open, stay secure
Aussie researchers utilise genome sequencing in treating...
LLM-driven precision medicine decision support system...
One hospital's tips for tertiary-level telehealth innovation
VA Chief AI Officer: Technology is secondary to human problem-solving
VA AI chief on where to launch a healthcare AI project
New 'ChatEHR' tool enables clinical conversation at Stanford
Spotting opportunities to accelerate Malaysia's...
X
Topics
Video
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
EHR
Government & Policy
Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Population Health
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Telehealth
Women In Health IT
Career
Events
Jobs
Research Papers
Webinars
More
About
Advertise
Contact
Special Projects
Video
Regions
ANZ
ASIA
EMEA
Global Edition
The Daily Brief Newsletter
Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Search form
Search
Top Stories
MetroHealth and MUSC Health make for a patient engagement powerhouse
Mayo Clinic launches new AI-assisted virtual care collaboration
Women's health imperiled by low reimbursements