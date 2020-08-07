Global Edition
Telehealth

Teladoc and Livongo merge; CMS proposes telehealth changes

This week's top stories include two telehealth companies merging, CMS proposing telehealth changes under Trump's executive order, and dispatches from the Taskforce of Telehealth Policy's virtual town hall.
By HIMSS TV
August 07, 2020
09:48 AM

More regional news

Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, and Dr. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana

New Senate bill takes aim at patient matching improvements, with help from the post office

By
Mike Miliard
August 07, 2020

Cerner's investment into Xealth brings digital health prescription tools to its EHR & patient portal

By
Dave Muoio
August 07, 2020

Western states embark on new telehealth partnership

By
Mike Miliard
August 07, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story
Epic faces employee backlash over COVID-19 return to work policies

Most Read

Health system leaders attribute telehealth, communication and planning to financial recovery
UK government releases details of COVID-19 data-sharing deals with big tech firms after legal action threat
Online GPs could save employers £1.5 billion in lost working time, according to report
Senate HELP Committee weighs the future of telehealth
Combating pandemics – A view across APAC
Telehealth privacy and security: Investment and education are key, attorney says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Teladoc and Livongo merge; CMS proposes telehealth changes
COVID-19 response provides boost to digitization of health systems
What factors determine success in managing COVID-19 pandemic?
Preparing for the inevitable second wave of COVID-19

More Stories

What factors determine success in managing COVID-19 pandemic?
HIMSSCast: Trump's executive order on telehealth
RPM market will double in next five years, predict stakeholders
Greene County General quickly transitions school telehealth to countywide program

Lisa Bredeweg conducting a telehealth visit at Greene County General Hospital’s My Linton Clinic.

Greene County General quickly transitions school telehealth to countywide program
livongo products
Teladoc Health absorbs chronic care company Livongo in $18.5B merger
Telehealth seems here to stay – so how can it be improved?
Preparing for the inevitable second wave of COVID-19
Why a data security sting lurks in COVID-19’s long tail