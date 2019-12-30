Susbscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter
Modernizing healthcare model in Tunisia
Women In Health ITResource Center
Stay Informed
Featured Contributors
Laura Lovett is an associate editor at MobiHealthNews where she covers the intersection of healthcare and technology. She is also a contributing editor to Women in Healthcare IT at Healthcare IT News. Before coming to MobiHealthNews she worked for Gatehouse Media, where she earned a New England Newspaper Association award. Most recently Lovett won a Umass Medical Media Fellowship. Lovett was educated at the University of East Anglia, the University of Massachusetts and Oxford University.
Susan Morse is Senior Editor of Healthcare Finance and Women in Health IT contributor. You can follow her at @susanmorseHFN
Leontina Postelnicu covers the implementation of technology across the UK’s health and care system, with a particular interest in health policy and innovation.