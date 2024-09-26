Skip to main content
Email
The latest news in Healthcare IT – straight to your inbox.
Toggle navigation
Main
Menu
Subscribe
Topics
Video
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
EHR
Government & Policy
Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Population Health
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Telehealth
Women In Health IT
Regions
ANZ
ASIA
EMEA
Global Edition
Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence
Looking ahead to emerging AI regulations and more
The Coalition for Health AI is helping chart the way forward with its draft framework for responsible deployments and other critical guidance. CHAI's cofounder Dr. Brian Anderson talks model integrity, assurance labs, alignment and more.
By
HIMSS TV
September 26, 2024
06:00 AM
More regional news
HIMSSCast: Reaching for health equity by combatting bias with responsible AI
By
Bill Siwicki
September 27, 2024
CIOs must understand change management theories, frameworks and practices
By
Bill Siwicki
September 27, 2024
Sens. Warner & Wyden seek healthcare cybersecurity mandates in new bill
By
Andrea Fox
September 27, 2024
Want to get more stories like this one?
Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.
Top Story
CIOs must understand change management theories, frameworks and practices
Most Read
HealthEquity breach puts data of 4.3M individuals at risk
Ambient voice genAI poised to reduce burnout, says Stanford digital health director
Q&A: Why OhioHealth nurses embrace AI-driven patient discharge
Tandem Diabetes Care, Dexcom announce t:slim X2 Insulin Pump availability in Canada
Cyber breach costs approach $10M, on average, but can be mitigated by defensive AI
CMS updates SNF payments in new rule
Research
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Telehealth
5G Connectivity Is Transforming Healthcare: Is Your Hospital Ready?
Telehealth
Enhance patient experience and boost operational efficiency with 5G connectivity
Privacy & Security
Protecting your practice starts with securing your data
Webinars
More Webinars
Artificial Intelligence
Unlocking the Potential of AI in Radiology
Artificial Intelligence
Customer Service Revolution with Knowledge-Backed Gen AI: Trends and Healthcare Success Story
Interoperability
Detangling Credentialing: How to Bridge Gaps Between Payer and Provider Organizations
Video
AI can be a 'force multiplier' for device technicians
Looking ahead to emerging AI regulations and more
Creating successful digital health solutions requires end users' input
For AI success, give clinicians 'what they want, what they need'
More Stories
VA must strengthen controls addressing EHR performance
Hear how AI solutions are shaping the future of healthcare
ASTP intros 2024 draft Federal FHIR Action Plan
Patients with sensitive health issues more comfortable making appointments with chatbots
For AI success, give clinicians 'what they want, what they need'
South Korea to digitise medical image exchange system
India to harness ABDM data to develop public AI
Healthcare IT vendors must work together towards EHDS compliance
X
Topics
Video
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
EHR
Government & Policy
Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Population Health
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Telehealth
Women In Health IT
Career
Events
Jobs
Learning Center
Research Papers
Webinars
More
About
Advertise
Contact
Special Projects
Video
In-Person Events
Regions
ANZ
ASIA
EMEA
Global Edition
The Daily Brief Newsletter
Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Search form
Search
Top Stories
CIOs must understand change management theories, frameworks and practices
Sens. Warner & Wyden seek healthcare cybersecurity mandates in new bill
AI can be a 'force multiplier' for device technicians