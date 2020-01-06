Europe/UK
Connected Health

Healthcare UK promoting the best of British healthcare globally

UK organizations must look beyond their borders to collaborate more effectively with other systems, says Hassan Chaudhury, digital health lead at Healthcare UK.
By HIMSS TV
January 06, 2020
12:00 PM

More regional news

NHS to receive £40m to reduce computer login times

By
Leontina Postelnicu
January 06, 2020

Tech-enabled bank system launches new platform to give NHS trusts control over workforce data

By
Tammy Lovell
January 03, 2020

Portugal showcases national telehealth plan with patients at the center

By
Mélisande Rouger
January 02, 2020

Top Story
Burning for interoperability

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Quality and Safety
Mobile
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Workflow
Network Infrastructure
Patient Engagement

Video

Sponsored by
Healthcare orgs innovating to improve quality of care
How data is becoming available at point of care
Digital health roadmap to improving care
Sponsored by
Providing vendor-agnostic solutions to data accessibility and interoperability

More Stories

Google AI platform aids oncologists in breast cancer screenings
Using technology to improve geriatric care
Adopting a patient-centric approach to care, even beyond ICT
Digital health facilitating value-based care
MIT, Takeda collaborate on new healthcare AI applications
Healthcare UK promoting the best of British healthcare globally
AI and machine learning trends to look toward in 2020
Why IT matters: Advancing your clinical blood transfusion workflows