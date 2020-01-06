Skip to main content
Connected Health
Healthcare UK promoting the best of British healthcare globally
UK organizations must look beyond their borders to collaborate more effectively with other systems, says Hassan Chaudhury, digital health lead at Healthcare UK.
HIMSS TV
January 06, 2020
12:00 PM
NHS to receive £40m to reduce computer login times
Leontina Postelnicu
January 06, 2020
Tech-enabled bank system launches new platform to give NHS trusts control over workforce data
Tammy Lovell
January 03, 2020
Portugal showcases national telehealth plan with patients at the center
Mélisande Rouger
January 02, 2020
Burning for interoperability
Google AI platform aids oncologists in breast cancer screenings
Using technology to improve geriatric care
Adopting a patient-centric approach to care, even beyond ICT
Digital health facilitating value-based care
MIT, Takeda collaborate on new healthcare AI applications
Healthcare UK promoting the best of British healthcare globally
AI and machine learning trends to look toward in 2020
Why IT matters: Advancing your clinical blood transfusion workflows
Contract modeling tech helps Owensboro Health steer clear of a costly deal
Data privacy concerns hamper adoption, use of personal medical devices
How data is becoming available at point of care