Finnish citizens demanding digital healthcare data is utilized

Laura Lovett is an associate editor at MobiHealthNews where she covers the intersection of healthcare and technology. She is also a contributing editor to Women in Healthcare IT at Healthcare IT News. Before coming to MobiHealthNews she worked for Gatehouse Media, where she earned a New England Newspaper Association award. Most recently Lovett won a Umass Medical Media Fellowship. Lovett was educated at the University of East Anglia, the University of Massachusetts and Oxford University.