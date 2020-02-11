Skip to main content
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Estonia empowers citizens with their health data
Kalle Killar, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Social Affairs in Estonia, says that citizens have full access to how their data is used in managing their healthcare which helps ensure trust remains high between the stakeholders.
HIMSS TV
February 11, 2020
InterSystems adds coronavirus screening functionality to TrakCare
Leontina Postelnicu
February 11, 2020
Home Office deputy tech chief appointed CISO at NHS Digital
Leontina Postelnicu
February 06, 2020
Malaffi app will allow Abu Dhabi residents to access medical records via smartphones
Tammy Lovell
February 06, 2020
AI in healthcare: What is next for the UK and EU?
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Dubai launches telehealth initiative 'Doctor for every citizen'
Estonia empowers citizens with their health data
Safety at the core of patient-centered care
Kuwait's journey toward implementing a national EHR
InterSystems adds coronavirus screening functionality to TrakCare
Safety at the core of patient-centered care
Above image: Screengrab of the Melbourne Pathology website.
Melbourne Pathology commences uploads of reports to My Health Record
American Well, Stanford physicians to share lessons learned from Apple Heart Study at HIMSS
How data is being used to humanize healthcare
At HIMSS20, Change Healthcare prioritizing APIs to bridge payer, provider workflows
Kuwait's journey toward implementing a national EHR
Standardizing metrics for EHR log data could help combat clinician burnout
