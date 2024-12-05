EMEA
Government & Policy

Pan-European organization helps countries work together on digital health standards

Dr Dimitra Panteli of the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies discusses the challenges of encouraging countries to study each other's digital health policies and build a common understanding.
By HIMSS TV
December 05, 2024
03:50 PM

More regional news

Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine announces international healthcare collaboration

By
Andrea Fox
November 19, 2024
Operating room

AI brings real-time data-driven risk evaluation to the operating room

October 24, 2024
Surgeon standing in front of a monitor

Palo Alto Networks enables tighter medical IoT security as device numbers soar

July 15, 2024
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Medical worker pressing tablet with overlay of digital icons
New EU assessment framework for digital health on the horizon?

Most Read

Vietnam announces nationwide EHR expansion
EHR Association airs concerns over proposed HTI-2 rules
Health systems' websites still face uncertain regulatory terrain 
Cybersecurity budgets are increasing – but attack disruptions are too
Providence preparing to spin off clinical decision support tech MedPearl
New HIMSS Analytics Maturity Assessment Model supports smart AI deployments

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Patient Engagement
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Imaging
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Dr. Karandeep Singh at UC San Diego Health Part 2_Medical worker with AI icons Photo by Toowongsa Anurak/iStock/Getty Images Plus
A Chief AI Officer needs help from execs with exceptional domain expertise
Dr Dimitra Panteli at the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies_HIMSS24 Europe
Pan-European organization helps countries work together on digital health standards
Dr. Karandeep Singh at UC San Diego Health Part 1_Medical worker with AI icons Photo by Toowongsa Anurak/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Chief AI officers must build in-house and evaluate vendors' AI
Laquan Black at Guttman Community College CUNY_Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum 2024
Bringing cybersecurity to the classroom

More Stories

Laquan Black at Guttman Community College CUNY_Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum 2024
Bringing cybersecurity to the classroom
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York
FDA signage
FDA finalizes AI-enabled medical device life cycle plan guidance
Male doctor leaning over a laptop
Ambient AI doesn't improve efficiency across the board, study finds
Kim Waters of CereCore on RCM
A deep dive into a new RCM tech adoption model
Sunny Virmani at Google_Multicolored digital data Photo by Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment/Getty Images
Google leader describes priorities for AI-powered patient engagement
Kasih Ibu Hospital in Denpasar, Bali
Bali hospital bags new Stage 6 EMRAM for Indonesia
Heather Costa at the Mayo Clinic_Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum 2024
The cyber climate shifts resilience thinking