Compliance & Legal
The CMS final rule on homecare and its implications
Luke Rutledge, president of Homecare Homebase, says a 0.5% payment increase in the rule does not meet demands of the inflation rate and staffing.
By
HIMSS TV
January 29, 2025
10:20 AM
How to properly evaluate AI technologies? UVA Health analytics leader has answers
By
Bill Siwicki
January 31, 2025
AI Roundup: Ambient recording for emergencies and more EHR enhancements
By
Andrea Fox
January 31, 2025
RFK Jr.: Senators want definitive answers on vaccines, autism and Medicaid
By
Susan Morse
January 31, 2025
AI & ML Intelligence
How to properly evaluate AI technologies? UVA Health analytics leader has answers
Te Whatu Ora proposes to axe a third of data, digital roles
CHOP makes available AI model that can enhance tumor analysis
Republicans want changes from HHS on AI assurance labs
Bali hospital bags new Stage 6 EMRAM for Indonesia
A deep dive into a new RCM tech adoption model
Ambient AI doesn't improve efficiency across the board, study finds
HIMSS launches new partnership with AMDIS to advance clinical innovation
Empowering independent practices with eClinicalWorks AI-powered innovations
Leveraging AI to care for a super ageing society
How genAI and precision medicine will change healthcare in 2025
An economic imperative to invest in women's health
New York governor antes funding for hospital modernization projects
The CMS final rule on homecare and its implications
What's new in HIMSS analytics maturity model
How to properly evaluate AI technologies? UVA Health analytics leader has answers
AI Roundup: Ambient recording for emergencies and more EHR enhancements
Health system alignment on IoT device security