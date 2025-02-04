Skip to main content
Email
The latest news in Healthcare IT – straight to your inbox.
Toggle navigation
Main
Menu
Subscribe
Topics
Video
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
EHR
Government & Policy
Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Population Health
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Telehealth
Women In Health IT
Regions
ANZ
ASIA
EMEA
Global Edition
ASIA
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Setting up EMRs at an Australian public health service
Over the years, Western Health, one of the largest health services in Victoria, has consolidated 25 different systems into one, says digital health division director Lily Liu.
By
HIMSS TV
February 04, 2025
02:23 PM
More regional news
India targets to sequence 10 million genomes
By
Adam Ang
February 03, 2025
Medical data space launched in China's Greater Bay Area
By
Adam Ang
February 03, 2025
Apollo Hospitals launches digital health research centre and more briefs
By
Adam Ang
January 30, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one?
Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.
Top Story
India targets to sequence 10 million genomes
Most Read
Scores join in Congressional appeals to extend telehealth flexibilities
Indonesia reports first robotic cardiac surgery and more briefs
Roundup: AI partnerships aim to advance cardiac radiology, gynecology, more
Digital pharmacy ordering enabled in Victoria and more briefs
How Mayo Clinic is using real-world data to advance precision medicine
Ouma Health, Marani Health team up for maternity care in underserved areas
Research
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Artificial Intelligence
Here’s how to effectively implement conversational AI in healthcare
Patient Engagement
Better patient engagement, improved patient outcomes
Patient Engagement
Enhance patient and clinician wellbeing with “smart” technologies
Webinars
More Webinars
Privacy & Security
Scaling Digital Solutions for Screening and Early Disease Detection with Trusted Digital Infrastructure
Privacy & Security
Enabling Screening and Early Disease Detection with Medical Algorithms
Imaging
Modernizing Image Data Storage
Video
Setting up EMRs at an Australian public health service
Why is healthcare data so prized by cybercrooks?
How Agile work processes are working for Providence
Health system alignment on IoT device security
More Stories
India targets to sequence 10 million genomes
Medical data space launched in China's Greater Bay...
Key strategies for maximising the benefits of shared...
How to properly evaluate AI technologies? UVA Health analytics leader has answers
AI Roundup: Ambient recording for emergencies and more EHR enhancements
RFK Jr.: Senators want definitive answers on vaccines, autism and Medicaid
Health system alignment on IoT device security
Apollo Hospitals launches digital health research centre...
X
Topics
Video
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
EHR
Government & Policy
Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Population Health
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Telehealth
Women In Health IT
Career
Events
Jobs
Learning Center
Research Papers
Webinars
More
About
Advertise
Contact
Special Projects
Video
Regions
ANZ
ASIA
EMEA
Global Edition
The Daily Brief Newsletter
Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Search form
Search
Top Stories
What to look for with health IT policy in the months ahead
Why are pharma, medical device and DTx companies investing in telemedicine?
Why is healthcare data so prized by cybercrooks?