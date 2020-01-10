Skip to main content
Google Tag Manager
Email
The latest news in Healthcare IT – straight to your inbox.
Toggle navigation
Main
Menu
Subscribe
Topics
Video
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
EHR
Government & Policy
Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Population Health
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Telehealth
Women In Health IT
Regions
Asia Pacific
Europe/UK
Global Edition
Asia Pacific
Government & Policy
UK needs bold response to future healthcare challenges
The "NHS Long Term Plan" focuses on prevention, integrating care and improving patient experience, says Hassan Chaudhury, digital health specialist at Healthcare UK.
By
HIMSS TV
January 10, 2020
05:00 PM
More regional news
Joint laboratory to develop advanced ocular imaging technologies launched in Singapore
By
Dean Koh
January 08, 2020
Adopting a patient-centric approach to care, even beyond ICT
By
Dean Koh
January 06, 2020
HIT-related developments in APAC – A 2019 Overview
By
Dean Koh
January 01, 2020
Top Story
HIT-related developments in APAC – A 2019 Overview
Most Read
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Research
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Quality and Safety
The Top Four Ways to Improve Quality Ratings
Mobile
Five IT Mistakes to Avoid
Privacy & Security
Defending Your Business Infrastructure with Print Security
Webinars
More Webinars
Workflow
City of Hope, Data Culture Mindset - Saving Lives and Solving Real-World Health Issues
Network Infrastructure
Enabling a Digital Healthcare Enterprise
Patient Engagement
Improving Health Outcomes with Connected Technology
Video
UK needs bold response to future healthcare challenges
Sponsored by
Using analytics to reduce waste in the healthcare system
Grounding digital health solutions in scientific rigor
Desire to 'really do better' drives digital transformation in Southeast Asia
More Stories
Keys to digital transformation success
FDA real-world evidence to be made available on Google Cloud
Helping adult social care sector move to digital
Alphabet scoops up another former ONC head, Mayo Clinic's first chief digital officer and more digital health hires
Contract modeling tech helps Owensboro Health steer clear of a costly deal
Healthcare orgs innovating to improve quality of care
Data privacy concerns hamper adoption, use of personal medical devices
Hospital mergers and acquisitions not linked to better care, study finds
X
Topics
Video
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
EHR
Government & Policy
Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Population Health
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Telehealth
Women In Health IT
HIMSS TV
Career
In Person Events
Jobs
Learning Center
Research Papers
Webinars
More
About
Advertise
Contact
Special Projects
Slideshows
Video
In-Person Events
Regions
Asia Pacific
Europe/UK
Global Edition
The Daily Brief Newsletter
Search form
Search
Top Stories
Catalyst Health Network in Dallas, Texas.
How one ACO saved $55 million in 3 years with care coordination tech
Trends to look for in patient engagement in 2020
Grounding digital health solutions in scientific rigor