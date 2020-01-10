Asia Pacific
Government & Policy

UK needs bold response to future healthcare challenges

The "NHS Long Term Plan" focuses on prevention, integrating care and improving patient experience, says Hassan Chaudhury, digital health specialist at Healthcare UK.
By HIMSS TV
January 10, 2020
05:00 PM

More regional news

Joint laboratory to develop advanced ocular imaging technologies launched in Singapore

By
Dean Koh
January 08, 2020

Adopting a patient-centric approach to care, even beyond ICT

By
Dean Koh
January 06, 2020

HIT-related developments in APAC – A 2019 Overview

By
Dean Koh
January 01, 2020

Top Story
HIT-related developments in APAC – A 2019 Overview

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Quality and Safety
Mobile
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Workflow
Network Infrastructure
Patient Engagement

Video

UK needs bold response to future healthcare challenges
Sponsored by
Using analytics to reduce waste in the healthcare system
Grounding digital health solutions in scientific rigor
Desire to 'really do better' drives digital transformation in Southeast Asia

More Stories

Keys to digital transformation success
FDA real-world evidence to be made available on Google Cloud
Helping adult social care sector move to digital
Boardroom
Alphabet scoops up another former ONC head, Mayo Clinic's first chief digital officer and more digital health hires
Contract modeling tech helps Owensboro Health steer clear of a costly deal
Contract modeling tech helps Owensboro Health steer clear of a costly deal
Healthcare orgs innovating to improve quality of care
Data privacy concerns hamper adoption, use of personal medical devices
Hospital mergers and acquisitions not linked to better care, study finds