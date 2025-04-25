Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

The AI policy environment is 'rapidly changing' under the new administration

The Trump administration has changed course from the Biden administration's AI roadmap and is seeking to develop a national AI framework, says HIMSS Senior Director of Public Policy Jonathan French.
By HIMSS TV
April 25, 2025
03:56 PM

Kevin Olson of Jupiter Medical Center on EHR optimization

The CIO of Jupiter Medical Center has some tips for EHR optimization

By
Bill Siwicki
April 25, 2025
stethoscope on iPad

HIMSSCast: Accenture's TechVision 2025 report offers healthcare AI revelations

By
Bill Siwicki
April 25, 2025
Lock icon for cybersecurity

Phishing-as-a-service threats get creative to evade detection

By
Andrea Fox
April 24, 2025
Video

Jonathan French, HIMSS_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
The AI policy environment is 'rapidly changing' under the new administration
Darren Batara, Stanford Health Care_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Digital health devices can be improved with nurses' insights
Sponsored by
Teresa Sacchetta, healthcare director at InterSystems Brazil
Technology provides a framework for Brazilian hospitals' regulatory compliance
Dan Shields, Ochsner Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Ochsner Health innovations show better outcomes for chronic care

Surya Shenoy, Kaiser Permanente_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
How one HIMSS25 Changemaker puts people before technology
Anika Gardenhire, RN, of Ardent Health on CDIO
Ardent Health's first CDIO, a nurse, on the value of 'human-centric' technology
hands on keyboard
Where rural hospitals can find cybersecurity threat intelligence
Bruno Lempernesse, MDClone_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Data gets more valuable when access is democratized
Samsung Medical Center's medical record issuance system powered by AI
RPA helps Samsung Medical Center reduce records issuance...
Rebecca Coyle, American Immunization Registry Association_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Tracking immunization histories helps guide care decisions
TriHealth on post-acute care collaboration system
TriHealth will save $8M annually with post-acute care collaboration system
Dr. Tamara Sunbul, HIMSS_Dubai skyline Photo by SHansche/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Upcoming Dubai HIMSS Executive Summit puts focus on AI