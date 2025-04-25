Skip to main content
Artificial Intelligence
The AI policy environment is 'rapidly changing' under the new administration
The Trump administration has changed course from the Biden administration's AI roadmap and is seeking to develop a national AI framework, says HIMSS Senior Director of Public Policy Jonathan French.
April 25, 2025
03:56 PM
The CIO of Jupiter Medical Center has some tips for EHR optimization
April 25, 2025
HIMSSCast: Accenture's TechVision 2025 report offers healthcare AI revelations
April 25, 2025
Phishing-as-a-service threats get creative to evade detection
The AI policy environment is 'rapidly changing' under the new administration
Digital health devices can be improved with nurses' insights
Technology provides a framework for Brazilian hospitals' regulatory compliance
Ochsner Health innovations show better outcomes for chronic care
The CIO of Jupiter Medical Center has some tips for EHR optimization
HIMSSCast: Accenture's TechVision 2025 report offers healthcare AI revelations
