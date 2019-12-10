Global Edition
Innovation Pulse

Accelerating innovation in Israel

Dr. Nathalie Bloch, head of the innovation center for digital health at Sheba Medical Center, talks about partnering with startups and established companies to create the right infrastructure to implement technology solutions.
By HIMSS TV
December 10, 2019
07:22 AM

More regional news

French startup Iktos and pharma firm Almirall announce research collaboration in AI for new drug design

By
Tammy Lovell
December 18, 2019

Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority launches HA Go mobile app

By
Dean Koh
December 17, 2019

BlueCross BlueShield Data Innovation Challenge arrives at a winner

By
Mike Miliard
December 17, 2019

Top Story
Augusta Health has saved 282 lives with AI-infused sepsis early warning system

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Workflow
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Network Infrastructure
Workflow
Innovation Pulse

Video

Addressing challenges of medical treatment in deep space
Moving beyond security 'blocking and tackling'
Sponsored by
Why encryption is an essential piece to healthcare security
Improving outcomes with successful digital transformation

More Stories

Mobile ECG tech can empower heart patients
Uptake of population health analytics on the increase – but gaps remain
Hackensack Meridian Health pays up after ransomware attack
Getting a handle on third-party risk
EHRs in 2019: Still a source of frustration, but getting better bit by bit
Senate confirms Trump appointee Stephen Hahn to lead FDA
Finnish citizens demanding digital healthcare data is utilized
Technology Optimization: enriching healthcare communications
Technology optimization: Enriching healthcare communications