Government & Policy
For 2025, HIMSS will focus on four policy areas
The HIMSS government relations team plans to work within the U.S. and with other countries on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital health transformation and workforce development, says Tom Leary, SVP and head of government relations.
By
HIMSS TV
March 14, 2025
04:07 PM
HIMSS25 Emerge Innovation Experience looks at the payer role in care delivery
By
Susan Morse
March 14, 2025
Q&A: Data analytics company Arcadia reflects on HIMSS25
By
Jessica Hagen
March 14, 2025
HIMSSCast: The 'genetic revolution' is underway
By
Susan Morse
March 14, 2025
ASTP appoints 3 new health IT leaders: CTO, CDO and CAIO
Cleveland Clinic teams with Miami University for quantum computing education
Children's National AI chief discusses her role and its many demands
DEA plans to create a special telehealth registration for prescribers
Asan Medical Center reaches Stage 7 of INFRAM24
Apollo Hospitals to integrate AI copilots and more AI briefs
Overcoming barriers in digital health procurement for smaller countries
For 2025, HIMSS will focus on four policy areas
Bridging care gaps via telehealth in Indigenous Canada
AI documentation systems get a boost when clinicians are involved
Vendor notebook: Closing gaps in care, boosting provider performance
Avoiding costly procedures depends on effective claim review
Physician AI expert cautions clinicians and execs: Be wary of AI challenges
EHR training with escape rooms for new nurses shows results
RPA is helping clinicians deliver quality care more efficiently
The future of care: Nurses in 2030
What the HIPAA rulemaking notice means for you
Patient outcomes can get a boost from robust analytics supporting AI
Can rural hospitals face cybersecurity risks alone?
What healthcare leaders want Trump and DOGE to know about data policy
Bridging care gaps via telehealth in Indigenous Canada