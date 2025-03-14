Global Edition
For 2025, HIMSS will focus on four policy areas

The HIMSS government relations team plans to work within the U.S. and with other countries on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital health transformation and workforce development, says Tom Leary, SVP and head of government relations.
March 14, 2025
Edward Marx of Marx Advisory; Aric Sharp of Clover Health, Khin-Kyemon Aung of SCAN and Heather Lavoie of Horizon BCBS of New Jersey.

HIMSS25 Emerge Innovation Experience looks at the payer role in care delivery

Susan Morse
March 14, 2025
Luke Hansen, chief medical officer at Arcadia

Q&A: Data analytics company Arcadia reflects on HIMSS25

Jessica Hagen
March 14, 2025
Stethoscope on tablet

HIMSSCast: The 'genetic revolution' is underway

Susan Morse
March 14, 2025
Can rural hospitals face cybersecurity risks alone?

ASTP appoints 3 new health IT leaders: CTO, CDO and CAIO
Cleveland Clinic teams with Miami University for quantum computing education
Children's National AI chief discusses her role and its many demands
DEA plans to create a special telehealth registration for prescribers
Asan Medical Center reaches Stage 7 of INFRAM24
Apollo Hospitals to integrate AI copilots and more AI briefs

Nick Guldemond, Medical University of Gdańsk_HIMSS25 Europe
Overcoming barriers in digital health procurement for smaller countries
Tom Leary, HIMSS_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Ivar Mendez, Virtual Health Hub_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Bridging care gaps via telehealth in Indigenous Canada
Angie Cox, Nautilus Solutions__Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
AI documentation systems get a boost when clinicians are involved

Nurse checks her tablet
Vendor notebook: Closing gaps in care, boosting provider performance
Christine Stetler at MedeAnalytics_Doctor showing medical record to patient Photo by Moment Makers Group/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Avoiding costly procedures depends on effective claim review
Avoiding costly procedures depends on effective claim review
Dr. Ronald Rodriguez of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio on AI
Physician AI expert cautions clinicians and execs: Be wary of AI challenges
Michael Allen, senior clinical informatics nurse at Indiana University Health
EHR training with escape rooms for new nurses shows results
Dr. Jonah Feldman at NYU Langone Health System_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
RPA is helping clinicians deliver quality care more efficiently
home healthcare worker with a patient
The future of care: Nurses in 2030
Scott Mattila of Intraprise Health on HIPAA
What the HIPAA rulemaking notice means for you
Natasha Ramontal at HIMSS_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Patient outcomes can get a boost from robust analytics supporting AI