Women in Health IT: Gender Equity Is the Ultimate Goal

It will take a village to bring gender equity to health IT, and IMO CEO Ann Barnes speaks from personal experience on different ways to get there
April 26, 2021
09:26 AM
Doctors looking at a computer

Photo Credit: FG Trade/Getty Images

Encouraging girls and young women to study for careers in health IT is ongoing. Experts say it will take years to reach gender parity. In this podcast, IMO CEO Ann Barnes talks about her philosophy on what’s needed now, the changes she’s made in her company and how the health IT industry can come together to bring about gender equity in a cohesive, collaborative way.

In this podcast, we’ll discuss:

  • Learning from one another to bring more parity to the health IT industry
  • Best practices in developing women leaders in health IT
  • How the industry is collaborating and sharing best practices for greatest impact
A doctor sits at a computer with a headset on

Photo by Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

On-demand virtual care may not lead to cost savings down the line

By
Kat Jercich
April 26, 2021
Boulder Community Health Foothills Campus telehealth

Boulder Community Health Foothills Campus (Credit: Boulder Community Health)

Telehealth to be a permanent part of care at Boulder Community Health

By
Bill Siwicki
April 26, 2021
Aarti Borkar IBM Security cybersecurity

Aarti Borkar, vice president of IBM Security. (Credit: IBM Security)

As patient-provider experience gets more interconnected, new security strategies needed

By
Bill Siwicki
April 26, 2021
A doctor looks at a tablet with a patient looking over his shoulder

(Photo by bymuratdeniz/Getty Images)
Patient ID Now coalition releases national strategic framework for identity, matching

Technical work on interoperable EU vaccine certificate to be completed within three months
HHS watchdog reiterates importance of preventing telemedicine fraud
In telehealth hearing, House committee weighs access against cost
Expansion of remote tech can help safeguard care for people with disabilities
Head nurses play significant role in 'sitting at tables, where often there are no digital leads'
MITRE launches ransomware support hub for hospitals and health systems

Sean Kennedy, VP and GM of the Public Health Sector at Salesforce
How an automated omnichannel contact center improves patient experience
Peloton Tread+ comes under fire; EHR usability gets failing grade
Ran Balicer, chief innovation officer of Clalit Health Services
Data-driven approach can help combat COVID-19
Cybersecurity state of the industry: A look at emerging threats

Maximising the use of data in the digital transformation...

(Photo courtesy ChristianaCare)

ChristianaCare, Highmark partner on tech-focused VBC venture
Ran Balicer, chief innovation officer of Clalit Health Services
Data-driven approach can help combat COVID-19

(Photo courtesy of Cerner)

Cerner will provide life insurers access to 54M+ patient records via MIB
Pain management therapy demonstration, Airrosti low-code EHR

Pain management therapy demonstration at Airrosti. (Credit: Airrosti)

Low-code EHR-PM enables massive growth for pain management chain
(Photo by Kilito Chan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kilito Chan/Getty Images)

Round 2 of the COVID-19 telehealth program application portal will open April 29
U.S. Capitol dome

(Photo by Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Emanuel wants big thinking for new government health IT projects
Lucerne Cantonal Hospital (LUKS),

Credit: Lucerne Cantonal Hospital (LUKS) 

Q&A: A year down the road - What has the EPR accomplished in Switzerland?