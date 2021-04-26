Women in Health IT: Gender Equity Is the Ultimate Goal
Encouraging girls and young women to study for careers in health IT is ongoing. Experts say it will take years to reach gender parity. In this podcast, IMO CEO Ann Barnes talks about her philosophy on what’s needed now, the changes she’s made in her company and how the health IT industry can come together to bring about gender equity in a cohesive, collaborative way.
In this podcast, we’ll discuss:
- Learning from one another to bring more parity to the health IT industry
- Best practices in developing women leaders in health IT
- How the industry is collaborating and sharing best practices for greatest impact