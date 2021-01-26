Global Edition
Championing the caregiver experience

Women, critical care physicians report highest level of burnout

Physicians point to long work hours and bureaucratic tasks as contributing to exhaustion and job-related stress, a new survey shows. "An EHR that actually works right" would help, said one.
By Kat Jercich
January 26, 2021
01:58 PM
A clinician sits holding her head in a hallway

Critical care physicians report the highest level of burnout, with bureaucratic tasks and long work hours contributing to feelings of dread, discouragement and anxiety, finds a new report from Medscape

In a survey of more than 12,000 physicians across 29 specialties conducted between August 30 and November 5, 2020, providers noted that the stress of treating COVID-19 patients did not substantially increase burnout - although it did exacerbate existing issues.

Only about half of the physicians reported they were happy with their work life in 2020, compared with 69% of them pre-pandemic.

"The incidence of burnout and depression among physicians has been a concern for years, and the pandemic only made a bad situation worse," said Leslie Kane, senior director, Medscape Business of Medicine, in a statement.   

"This is especially true in frontline specialties and in female physicians, who we know have borne the brunt of at-home schooling and other disruptions," Kane added.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

The survey described burnout as long-term, unresolved job-related stress leading to exhaustion, cynicism, detachment and a lack of a sense of personal accomplishment.   

Nearly three-quarters of physicians age 25-54 and two-thirds of those age 55-73 said burnout has had a negative effect on their personal relationships.  

"I have no energy when I get home, and I feel like I'm ignoring my family, but I need time to decompress and process what I dealt with during the day," said one respondent, an oncologist.  

Roughly one in five physicians reported experiencing clinical depression, with 69% saying they had "colloquial depression," or feeling generally blue. Many noted burnout as a major contributor to their depression.

The highest-ranked specialties for burnout this year were critical care, rheumatology, infectious diseases, urology and pulmonary medicine. However, suicidal thoughts were most common among OB/GYN, orthopedics, otolaryngology, plastic surgery and diabetes specialists.  

About 51% of women physicians said they were burned out, compared with 36% of men – a greater disparity than usual, the report noted.

When it comes to addressing burnout, exercise, talking with family members or close friends, isolation, and sleep were popular ways to cope. Physicians noted that increased compensation would help reduce burnout, as would a more manageable work schedule, greater respect from colleagues and increased control or autonomy.  

As one gastroenterologist noted, "an EHR that actually works right" would help too.   

THE LARGER TREND

Issues around physician burnout have loomed particularly large amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with clinicians getting pushed to the max while balancing technology offerings and scant resources. 

At the same time, tools can be used to alleviate burnout: ambient EHR documentation and automation play roles in helping to streamline the process and allow clinicians to focus on patient care.  

ON THE RECORD  

"Post-pandemic, healthcare organizations and the medical community have an opportunity to rethink how best to support physicians so that we start to see meaningful reductions in burnout, depression and suicide rates moving forward," said Kane.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Championing the caregiver experience

This special collection, which will be updated throughout the month, looks at what's being done to ease the burden on providers impacted by COVID-19.

Topics: 
Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement, Workforce

More regional news

digital transformation

Experts share 2021 digital health predictions

By
Sara Mageit
January 27, 2021
NHSX

NHSX implements new purchasing system for digital social care records

By
Sara Mageit
January 27, 2021

Credit: Philips

Philips joins French hospital in 5-year technology partnership

By
Sophie Porter
January 27, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

As health systems prepare for new interoperability and price transparency regs, Deloitte describes steps they can take to make that work a cornerstone of a broader competitive strategy around consumer experience and cost.
Compliance with ONC and CMS rules could offer growth opportunity

Most Read

Singapore’s NTFGH gets successfully revalidated for EMRAM Stage 7
Middle East 2.0 - What does a successful digital transformation look like?
Not all EHR use measures are created equally, study finds
Saudi health leaders on creating the digital workplace
Mayo Clinic CIO says AI has been key to understanding COVID-19
GPs urge Brits to practise self-care to relieve workload ahead of vaccine roll-out

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Athenahealth SVP and Chief Product Officer Paul Brient
Expect more value-based care in 2021
COVID-19 vaccine
Countries racing toward light at the end of COVID-19 tunnel
Nurx CEO Varsha Rao
Women's health: What to expect in 2021
HIMSS Media top stories
Biden begins presidency with aggressive healthcare agenda

More Stories

Luma Health COVID-19 Vaccine Operations Solution on two mobile devices

A component of the Luma Health COVID-19 Vaccine Operations Solution operating on mobile devices.

Luma Health launches new tools to expedite COVID-19 vaccine programs
Shore Quality Partners ACO Shore Medical Center

Shore Quality Partners is the ACO arm of Shore Medical Center.

Shore Quality Partners earns millions in Medicare ACO bonuses with pop health platform
Thailand hospital partners with NTT and Cisco for stroke telehealth
Rep. Doris Matsui

Rep. Doris Matsui (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. lawmakers reintroduce House bill safeguarding access to telehealth
COVID-19 vaccine
Countries racing toward light at the end of COVID-19 tunnel
President Joe Biden stands in front of monitors

 (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Biden cybersecurity team to be bolstered with wave of seasoned experts
telehealth visit using Tyto Care technology

Karen Martin, DNP, director of pediatrics, conducts a telehealth visit using Tyto Care technology.

Health Partners deploys school-based telehealth that even lay people can operate
Clinicians wearing personal protective equipment treat patients at a hospital

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

New AI model can predict length of COVID-19 hospitalization