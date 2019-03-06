Whitefly identified as hacker group behind SingHealth cyberattack, says Symantec

The hacker group compromises its victims using custom malware alongside open-source hacking tools and living off the land tactics, such as malicious PowerShell scripts.
By Dean Koh
March 06, 2019
09:55 PM
Share

According to a blogpost by Symantec, the cybersecurity company’s researchers has identified Whitefly as the hacker group behind what is known as Singapore’s worst case of cyber breach, with more than 1.5 patient million records being stolen over a period of June-July 2018.

The post said that Whitefly has been operating since at least 2017 and has targeted organisations primarily based in Singapore across a wide variety of sectors with the intention of stealing large amounts of sensitive information. To date, Whitefly has attacked organisations in the healthcare, media, telecommunications, and engineering sectors.

The hacker group compromises its victims using custom malware alongside open-source hacking tools and living off the land tactics, such as malicious PowerShell scripts. As described in the findings of the SingHealth COI report published earlier in January this year, “the attacker was a skilled and sophisticated actor bearing the characteristics of an Advanced Persistent Threat group” and this corroborates with what the blogpost wrote:

“Whitefly usually attempts to remain within a targeted organisation for long periods of time—often months—in order to steal large volumes of information. It keeps the compromise alive by deploying a number of tools that facilitate communication between the attackers and infected computers.”

In addition, it appears that the SingHealth breach was not a one-off attack and was instead part of a wider pattern of attacks against organisations in the region.

There were also more technical details on the malware and methods used by Whitefly revealed in the blogpost- these include Trojan.Vcrodat, Hacktool.Mikikatz and Trojan.Nibatad.

The Singapore government said in January that it was able to identify the hackers behind the SingHealth incident but had declined to reveal the identity of the perpetrators in the interest of “national security”.

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to step down

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Biggest EHR challenges for 2018: Security, interoperability, clinician burnout
8 common questions about HL7
LabCorp goes down after network breach, putting millions of patient records at risk

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Clinical

Video

Addressing the physician suicide epidemic
Israeli startups bringing digital healthcare tech to the global market
Sponsored: How AI is being used to save lives
Why cloud is finally becoming a reality for healthcare IT

More Stories

Israeli startups bringing digital healthcare tech to the global market

National Institutes of Health

NIH awards Virginia health orgs $23M for precision med, pop health
NTT Security buys WhiteHat Security
Sponsored: How AI is being used to save lives
What could a no deal Brexit look like for the NHS?

Fang Laiying, a member of CPPCC and vice president of the Chinese Hospital Association, talks about China’s health development during the regular news conference. (Credit: en.nhc.gov.cn)

Cultivating grassroot medical talent a top priority, says VP of Chinese Hospital Association
Are we evaluating AI and machine learning for cybersecurity objectively?
University of Utah Health improves turnaround time with new imaging tech
University of Utah Health improves turnaround time with new imaging tech