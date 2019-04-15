Where digital health venture capitalists invested in 2019

By Tom Sullivan
April 15, 2019
02:03 PM
Share
Consumer-facing technologies outpaced digital health tools built for practices in the first quarter of this year.

Venture investments in digital health dropped from $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018 to $2 billon in that same timeframe this year, according to Mercom Capital Group.

WHY IT MATTERS

Although the total was down from last year, it rose from the $1.4 billion invested during the final quarter of 2018 and, as Mercom noted, digital health companies have brought in approximately $37 billion since 2010.

TOP TECH INVESTMENT AREAS

The top technology categories that VC firms invested in:

  1.        Data analytics at $557 million
  2.        mHealth apps at $392 million
  3.        Telemedicine at $220 million
  4.        Healthcare booking at $177 million
  5.        Clinical decision support at $107 million                            
  6.        Mobile wireless at $90 million
  7.        Health IT service providers at $80 million

“Digital health practice-focused companies raised $926 million in 66 deals in Q1 2019 and accounted for 46 percent of the total funding raised,” Mercom noted. “Consumer-focused companies raised $1.1 billion in 83 deals and accounted for 54 percent of the total $2 billion.”

ON THE RECORD

Mercom CEO Raj Prabhu in a statement: “Funding levels were down compared to last year in Digital Health in the absence of larger deals. M&A activity was also flat. However, Digital Health public equities experienced a turnaround in Q1 with 66 percent of them beating the S&P 500 compared to Q4 2018 when 63 percent of the equities we tracked performed below the S&P 500. Favorable market conditions have prompted several companies to announce IPO plans.”

Twitter: @SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Analytics, Cloud Computing, Mobile, Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Sutter, UPMC and DNAnexus forge precision medicine partnership

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Clinical
Cloud Computing

Video

Guide to Cleveland Clinic and HIMSS Patient Experience Summit
How Project HEAL is helping those with eating disorders recover
Giving patients opportunity to share expertise, experiences
Ochsner re-engineering care for people with chronic disease

More Stories

Pfizer, Concerto HealthAI join up for precision medicine partnership
Google booth HIMSS
Google Cloud, Deloitte partner on healthcare solutions
92% of Mount Sinai patients engage when prescribed an app
How healthcare consumerism is empowering patients

Health minister Jens Spahn speaking at the opening of the Health Innovation Hub in Berlin

Ministry of Health in Germany officially launches Health Innovation Hub initiative
Large Medicaid population has New Mexico rethinking care delivery
What you need to know about healthcare APIs and interoperability
What you need to know about healthcare APIs and interoperability
Healthcare organizations lagging behind NIST Cybersecurity Framework, HIPAA guidance