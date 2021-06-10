Global Edition
Interoperability

When it comes to data modernization, 'tech is only one part of the puzzle'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Dr. Daniel B. Jernigan says people are a vital component of interoperability efforts.
By Kat Jercich
June 10, 2021
12:07 PM

Photo: Tassii/Getty Images

According to Dr. Daniel B. Jernigan, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's acting deputy director for public health science and surveillance, the COVID-19 crisis exposed the gaps in disease monitoring "in very real ways."  

Early in the pandemic, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which included $500 million in allocations to the CDC specifically for public health data modernization.

The agency used that money to complement other funding for its Data Modernization Initiative activities, aimed at identifying and effectively mitigating emerging threats and better preparing the country for public health hazards.  

One lesson from it all, said Jernigan at the DirectTrust Summit 2021 this week, is "don't ever let a crisis go to waste."  

"When COVID hit us back in January [2020], there were some systems in place and we were able to utilize those, but they weren't interoperable; they weren't scalable," said Jernigan.   

This past summer, the former Trump administration sparked alarm when it directed hospitals to bypass the CDC and report COVID-19 patient data to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead. At the time, the move provoked confusion and chaos at hospitals, which only had a few days' notice to make the change.   

But the administration maintained that the shift was necessary to stay abreast of the pandemic, given limitations with the CDC's existing tools.   

Jernigan noted the complexity of getting to a place of "true interoperability," which aims to ensure that health information is shared appropriately, via the right channel, at the right time.  

"We're thinking of it in terms of processes at the ground levels," he explained.  

For instance, agents are meeting with medical examiners and coroners regarding death data to investigate hurdles to information reporting. Some users found the reporting systems to be unwieldy, while some had technological issues.  

"One medical examiner simply lacked a computer," said Jernigan.

He emphasized the importance of the person when it comes to public health data. "Tech is only one part of the puzzle," he said. "Modernization is not just about technical upgrades. People can use data to answer urgent policy questions and make decisions to save lives."  

Jernigan noted that building iteratively is critical: "For people used to existing systems, new tech can feel like an obstacle. We're focusing on listening to end users" – while still trying to minimize the time frame between hypothesis and discovery.   

Jernigan also argued that shared solutions are more powerful and more sustainable.   

"None of us is operating in a bubble," he said. Ultimately, he said, one goal of the Data Modernization Initiative is to "put people – and keep them – at its center." 

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Data Warehousing, Government & Policy, Interoperability

More regional news

The Amazon logo

Amazon attracting multiple companies to telehealth service

By
Kat Jercich
June 10, 2021
operating room Houston Methodist Hospital AI

Houston Methodist uses AI brain ultrasound to reduce open heart surgery complications

By
Bill Siwicki
June 10, 2021
People attending telehealth appointment on smartphone

To make new tech implementations work, patient consultant says to focus on the person

By
Laura Lovett
June 09, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

A doctor with a tablet
When it comes to data modernization, 'tech is only one part of the puzzle'

Most Read

Amazon Web Services to distribute $12M toward cloud-powered disease-fighting tools
Nuance, Epic lead in COVID-19 response, says KLAS
Biden outlines health IT funding priorities
J&J pause could create challenges for vaccine scheduling, reporting systems
Google has another go at patient health record software
DOJ announces 'successful' FBI hacking attempt to remove Microsoft Exchange cyber threat

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Devesh Menawat, director of hospital automation at Masimo
What home automation can provide healthcare systems
Sponsored by
Dr. Rowland Illing, CMO and director of International Government Health for Amazon Web Services
The value of tech in improving health outcomes
Dr. Volker Amelung, president of the German Managed Care Association
DiGA prepares the way for global digital apps
Sponsored by
Roy Jakobs, chief business leader of connected care at Royal Philips
Accessing the patient anytime, anywhere

More Stories

NHS data grab delayed by three months
UN, health equity, covid-19
UN calls for private sector to play its part in beating health inequality
The Mount Sinai Hospital telehealth
Mount Sinai eases translation in 200 languages through its Epic telehealth platform
Compassionate Care
International Confederation of Midwives: 'We work with our heads and our hearts'
Dr. Volker Amelung, president of the German Managed Care Association
DiGA prepares the way for global digital apps
Australia launches COVID-19 vaccination reporting tool for aged care providers
Healthcare workers meeting
Lifelong learning in a chaotic environment
Roy Jakobs, chief business leader of connected care at Royal Philips
Accessing the patient anytime, anywhere