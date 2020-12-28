Global Edition
Building for the Future

What to expect in 2021 and beyond? IDC offers 10 healthcare predictions

Its FutureScape 2021 report foresees a half-decade of health systems grappling with – and learning from – the COVID-19 disruption of the past year.
By Mike Miliard
December 28, 2020
04:12 PM

In the recent "IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Health Industry 2021 Predictions" report, experts at IDC Health Insights offer their thoughts about the issues healthcare and life science organizations will contend with over the next year and beyond.

WHY IT MATTERS

Unsurprisingly, 2021 will largely be shaped by "the disruptive forces of COVID-19," according to IDC, which sees the pandemic as having changed "everything across all verticals now and into the future."

Across organizations of all shapes and sizes, researchers see improved resilience, changes around supply chains and resource consumption, new approaches to data management and IT architecture – and a rethinking of relationships with both employees and healthcare consumers.

Here are IDC's 2021 predictions. Read more about each by accessing the full report.

  • The economic and clinical vulnerability resulting from the pandemic will drive 20% of healthcare organizations to embrace integrated care to improve outcomes during 2021.
  • By the end of 2021, seven of the 10 leading wrist-worn wearables companies will have released algorithms capable of early detection of potential signs of infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and the flu.
  • Accelerated by the emergence of the new coronavirus, investments by life science companies in digital initiatives to support the utilization of real-world evidence globally will double by 2022.
  • Alarmed by COVID-19 pandemic shortages, life science and healthcare provider companies will increase investments in AI and advanced analytics by 50% by 2022 to avoid future supply chain disruptions.
  • By 2023, 65% of patients will have accessed care through a digital front door as healthcare providers look for better ways to improve access, engagements and experiences across all services.
  • Fueled by COVID-19, digitally enabled remote care and clinical trials will drive 70% growth in spending on connected health technologies by providers and life-science companies by 2023.
  • By 2023, 60% of health insurance products will be characterized by two communities, standard or individualized, which will be portable and accommodate social determinants of health.
  • By 2024, the proliferation of data will result in 60% of healthcare organizations' IT infrastructure being built on a data platform that will use AI to improve process automation and decision-making.
  • To enable immersive training for healthcare professionals and enhance customer experience, 60% of providers will move from proof of concept to full deployment of AR/VR technologies by 2025.
  • By 2026, 65% of medical imaging workflows will use AI to detect underlying disease and guide clinical intervention, while 50% will use teleradiology to share studies and improve access to radiologists.

THE LARGER TREND

'Tis the season for crystal ball gazing, of course, and several recent reports from other research firms have offered their own predictions for what healthcare will look like in 2021.

A study from research and consulting giant PwC, for instance, sees six big challenges ahead, HITN Features Editor Bill Siwicki reports: "rightsizing after the telehealth explosion; adjusting to changing clinical trials; encouraging digital relationships that ease physician burdens; forecasting for an uncertain 2021; reshaping health portfolios for growth; and building a resilient and responsive supply chain for long-term health."

Other experts, meanwhile, foresee a future where health systems are "consumer-centric, wellness-oriented and digitally connected."

ON THE RECORD

"The 2021 worldwide health industry predictions focus on the disruptive forces of COVID-19 and how the pandemic changes everything," said Mutaz Shegewi, research director, IDC Health Insights, in a statement.

"The transformation taking shape in the new normal and journey that lays ahead toward the next normal presents with it many emerging opportunities, challenges, use cases, and lessons that will fast-forward healthcare and life sciences into an entirely unforeseen future."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Taking Stock of Progress and Looking Ahead

This December, we look back at a challenging year – and forward to what we hope is a better, stronger, more connected and resilient healthcare ecosystem.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health, Telehealth, Workforce

More regional news

Person with smartphone

Primary care docs outperform symptom-checking apps – but some apps come close

By
Kat Jercich
December 29, 2020
Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services

Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services

Cerner signs four new rural hospitals as CommunityWorks clients

By
Mike Miliard
December 29, 2020
A doctor on a laptop

Connecticut practice settles EHR-related malpractice lawsuit for $2M

By
Kat Jercich
December 29, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A temperature reading in a dry ice box

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
Smart temp control technology could be key for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Most Read

Columbia Asia Hospital group taps on DoctorOnCall to provide telehealth services for patients
Black History Month: Can digital tech help remedy health disparities for black people?
Epic, Zoom and mobile app help at-risk clinic volunteers deliver care from home
Experts showcase digital health solutions that help tackle COVID-19
CDC: Telehealth visits more than doubled in March 2020
Temple uses $1M of FCC telehealth funding for virtual care platform, tablets and more

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety

Video

Dr. Don Rucker and Dr. Kent Locklear
Interoperability can revolutionize pop health, patient engagement
Sponsored by
Pritesh Parekh, chief trust and security officer at Virtustream
Mitigating security, compliance risks of moving confidential data to cloud
Dr. Afzal Chaudhry, CMIO at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
CUH attains digital maturity through EMRAM Stage 7 validation
Sponsored by
Tim Suther, SVP of data solutions at Change Healthcare
How SDOH analytics services are making a difference

More Stories

Sun River Health’s Jeannette J. Phillips Health Center

Sun River Health’s Jeannette J. Phillips Health Center (Credit: Arch-Imagery Photography).

Sun River Health shifts 67% of its visits to telehealth
Pritesh Parekh, chief trust and security officer at Virtustream
Mitigating security, compliance risks of moving confidential data to cloud
Healthcare IT News
A look back at the news stories that shaped 2020
The move to value and care coordination is expected to accelerate in 2021.
The move to value accelerates in 2021, spurred by lack of fee-for-service payments during pandemic
Motor vehicles stalled in a traffic jam
Commentary: Digital health companies should stay away from FDA in 2021
Webcam computer chat
Top 10 HIMSS TV videos of 2020
Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Cheriss May/Getty Images)

Broadband expansion, $62M for ONC among pandemic relief package provisions
A blood pressure monitor, a pulse oximeter and a thermometer
Mayo Clinic COVID-19 patients likely had better outcomes thanks to RPM