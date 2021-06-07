Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter
Global Edition
Telehealth

What data and technologies are needed to propel telehealth quality?

A hospital physician specializing in strategic initiatives offers an in-depth preview of her HIMSS21 educational session, which will explore ways to build on today's telemedicine success for the future.
Bill Siwicki
June 07, 2021

Dr. Saima Aftab, vice president, strategic initiatives, at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, Florida.

Photo: Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Virtual care aligns with strategic imperatives to improve health outcomes, enhance patient safety, and optimize the patient experience for populations with medical complexity and high healthcare needs. As a result, it will pay off if healthcare can continue the expansion of telehealth started by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One driver of successful expansion of virtual care services is open communication and collaboration with key stakeholders on important initiatives that impact the virtual care process, said Dr. Saima Aftab, vice president, strategic initiatives, at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, Florida.

Sustaining quality telehealth programs

"Stakeholders include internal and external customers, our patients, families and providers," said Aftab. "Selection of information and technology tools, video platform enhancements, and process improvement initiatives are keys to growing and sustaining quality telehealth programs. 

"The COVID-19 public health emergency flexibilities and waivers, including expanded reimbursement, were pivotal facilitators that led to the rapid scaling of virtual care services and allowed patients and providers to truly explore and adopt virtual care," she said.

While the pandemic was useful for understanding and overcoming telehealth barriers, having a defined virtual care workflow and framework in place has shown to be a best practice for a successful encounter, she noted.

"Once providers are equipped with hardware and software needs and standardized virtual care workflows are implemented, providers can focus on patient education and creating a meaningful experience," said Aftab. "Telehealth will play a pivotal role in the healthcare delivery system. The ongoing success of telemedicine will be dependent on reimbursement parity and connectivity in the form of access to high-speed internet."

To make progress, healthcare provider organizations will need telehealth data-driven and EHR-based clinical research, databases and tools, she contended.

Meaningful data, measured and analyzed

"Virtual care does not advance without meaningful data that is measured and analyzed for lessons learned on quality of care, cost and experience," she said. "Successful programs use telehealth technologies for clinical decision making, and databases and tools to further grow the program."

Nicklaus Children's Hospital developed a technology roadmap and implemented telehealth platform enhancements with a focus on interoperability and integration with its EHR. This, along with other technologies, will be used for clinical decision making.

"We are working on establishing a robust research program with core foundational infrastructure and resources," said Aftab. "We developed a dashboard to streamline data capture and support analysis of data to study health outcomes and translational clinical efforts in virtual care. 

"The objectives are to support telehealth scientific discovery and pioneering investigation, and provide a platform for researchers, physicians and all healthcare professionals to study outcomes and translational clinical efforts in telehealth," she added.

As new technologies, such as remote monitoring devices, mobile devices, sensors and others, become prevalent, technology-driven healthcare services will grow, she said.

Applying predictive analytics

"As we begin to collect and store telehealth data in a standardized format, opportunities arise to apply predictive analytics," Aftab observed. "Data collection and integration of documentation also help measure important outcomes such as improvements in access to care."

Aftab said that patient-centered technologies and techniques for advanced data sharing and visualization used to measure telehealth key performance indicators (KPIs) and effectiveness of process improvement methodologies also will be of importance.

"Patient-centric technology applications are essential to consumer adoption and creating an effective telehealth program," she said. "Telehealth is a disruptive technology that reduces costs and has the opportunity to increase quality and patient satisfaction. Patient engagement and experience, listening to the voice of the customer, must be at the forefront for scaling telehealth services."

Provider engagement also is critical, including training programs and standardized processes, which must frequently be reviewed and modulated based on feedback, she added.

User support and resources

"Telehealth user support and resources should be provided through various avenues," Aftab said. "For example, enhancements were made in the dissemination of best practices such as a new digital workplace/communication site. Sharing educational tools, manuals and guides on patient-facing websites and employee intranet also are effective strategies."

Key performance indicators related to patient and provider engagement have been critical metrics in measuring the success of telehealth services.

"These included the effectiveness of training programs and standardized processes," Aftab said. "A multidisciplinary team collaborated to ensure optimal access and facilitate a comprehensive and coordinated approach to care. More than 350 new providers in 24 pediatric specialties were trained on the telehealth platform and were engaged in virtual care.

"An important part of the process improvement journey was developing a control plan and formalized document that monitors metrics to make adjustments as needed for constant process improvement and sustainability," she continued. 

"A telehealth dashboard was developed for clinical and research data collection and application of advanced data visualization tools and techniques, which will support research initiatives and tracking of KPIs."

A control plan allows for organization-wide accountability and ensures the implementation of a meaningful virtual care program, she added.

Continuous process improvement journey

"The organization's continuous process improvement journey and goal to understand, streamline and automate processes incorporated state of the art technologies," Aftab said. "Tools included and were not limited to application programming interfaces, Erlang-C, machine learning, natural language processing, SMS text and business intelligence data analytics.

"Other KPIs measure enhancements to the telehealth platform for optimal data sharing, interoperability and data integration focused on supporting EHR-based clinical research and optimizing clinical workflows and processes."

Call Center analytics tools were developed to monitor call center metrics such as call volumes, service level and abandoned call rate.

"The formula 'Erlang-C' was used to predict call center load and determine appropriate staffing to meet service levels," she explained. "Service level goal was determined to be 80% of calls answered within 30 seconds based on industry standard, and the goal was exceeded at 97-99%. Other metrics tracked and exceeded included reduction in abandoned call rate for the call center and percent of dropped video calls."

Aftab will offer more detail during her HIMSS21 session, "Using Technologies and Data to Drive Telehealth Excellence." It's scheduled for Aug. 10, from 2-3 p.m. in Venetian Lido 3104.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bsiwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
HIMSS21, Telehealth, Women In Health IT

Women In Health ITResource Center

Handshake at business meeting
Taking a Seat on the Board
View More Resources

Stay Informed

Subscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Laura Lovett

Laura Lovett is Managing Editor of MobiHealthNews where she covers the intersection of healthcare and technology. She is also a contributing editor to Women in Healthcare IT at Healthcare IT News. Before coming to MobiHealthNews she worked for Gatehouse Media, where she earned a New England Newspaper Association award. Most recently Lovett won a Umass Medical Media Fellowship.  Lovett was educated at the University of East Anglia, the University of Massachusetts and Oxford University.

Susan Morse

Susan Morse is Managing Editor of Healthcare Finance and Women in Health IT contributor. You can follow her at @susanmorseHFN

Kat Jercich

Kat Jercich is the Senior Editor at Healthcare IT News. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Advocate, and others. Previously, she was Vice President and Managing Editor at Rewire.News.

Mallory Hackett

Mallory Hackett is an Associate Editor at MobiHealthNews. She is a graduate of Miami University, where she studied journalism and public health. Before joining the team, she interned at McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living. She also worked for the Oxford Observer, the local newspaper in the town where she went to college, as a health reporter.

Bill Siwicki

Bill Siwicki is Features Editor of Healthcare IT News. Bill has 32 years of experience in journalism, with nearly 20 years in healthcare IT and healthcare finance, along with extensive expertise in mobile technology.

Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.