Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter

What 3 charts say about women in health IT leadership roles, salary and the rise of chief nursing officers

Emerging CNIO position increases the number of women in healthcare IT roles but there are fewer CIOs and the pay gap persists.
Susan Morse
October 09, 2018
Share
business woman talking to group of people

Women in health IT today comprise a smaller percentage of CIO posts than they did a decade ago but they also constitute a large share of the emerging chief nursing informatics role -- and, of course, the salary gap persists.

Let’s take a look at recent data that HIMSS Analytics pulled from its Logic Analyze to share insights about each of those realities.

First, the data shows a disturbing decline in the number of women holding technical positions. CIO positions nationwide are trending down, and with it, the percentage of CIO positions held by women:

 

Women have held tight at approximately 25 percent of all CIOs for five years running -- but that is a drop from the 32 percent of CIO positions women held in 2007.

In contrast to women CIOs, chief nursing informatics officers are on the uptick. As of 2018, 166 CNIOs are also a registered nurse.

 

“The CNIO position in particular could improve the gender gap since many hospital CNIOs are RNs,” HIMSS Analytics noted, “and 90 percent of RNs are women.”

Will the rise of CNIOs also help address the salary parity?

 

Whether the growing CNIO role and other executive-type positions, such as the Chief Nursing Officer, that are a fit for RNs help alleviate the pay disparity or not is hard to predict at this point, of course, but among the information and management systems professionals surveyed, women are still paid significantly less than male counterparts.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Women In Health ITResource Center

Women in Blockchain: Making a difference in healthcare through distributed ledger technology

View More Resources

Stay Informed

Susbscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Jessica Davis
Senior Editor

Jessica Davis is Senior Editor for Healthcare IT News, exclusively covering cybersecurity and government policy. She writes the bi-weekly HITN Cybersecurity Checkup and is lead editor for Women in Health IT.

Laura Lovett
Contributing Editor

Laura Lovett is an Associate Editor at MobiHealthNews and Women in Health IT contributor.

Susan Morse
Contributing Editor

Susan Morse is Senior Editor of Healthcare Finance and Women in Health IT contributor. You can follow her at @susanmorseHFN

Carla Smith
Executive Vice President, HIMSS

Carla Smith is Executive Vice President of HIMSS. Smith leads HIMSS’s cause-based association. Focused primarily on the US and Canada, Smith leverages her extensive experience in nonprofit management to ensure HIMSS’s ability to achieve its mission and maintain its financial health.