Wellstar Health hires Hank Capps as new CIO

By Mike Miliard
February 22, 2021
11:13 AM
Photo of Hank Capps

Marietta, Georgia-based Wellstar Health System announced on Friday that it has hired Dr. R. Henry "Hank" Capps, as executive vice president and chief information and digital officer. 

WHY IT MATTERS
Capps will lead digital strategy at not-for-profit  Wellstar, whose sites include 11 hospitals, more than 300 medical offices, 55 rehabilitation centers, 21 imaging centers, 15 urgent care locations, nine cancer centers, three hospice facilities and a retirement village.

The health system says his task is to "reimagine and enhance the consumer healthcare journey and experience," while innovating its "platforms, processes and partnerships," according to a news release announcing the hire.

"At Wellstar, we put people at the center of everything we do, and that includes our digital strategy," said CEO Candice L. Saunders in a statement.

"As both healthcare delivery and technology continue to evolve at a rapid pace, Wellstar is focused on how to accelerate and leverage the intersection of these two industries to improve patient care and outcomes," said Saunders. "Dr. Capps is the experienced and visionary leader we need to define the path forward for our system and the communities we serve."

THE LARGER TREND
Capps arrives at Wellstar having previously served for 18 years at Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Novant Health.

In addition to his role as a practicing physician there, he was most recently senior vice president and chief digital health and engagement officer.

His other roles there included chief operating officer of Novant Health's physician network, COO of its medical group, senior VP of its physician services medical group and chief medical information officer of its medical group.

ON THE RECORD
"Wellstar's industry leadership in healthcare excellence is grounded in continually and intentionally enhancing both the patient and provider experience," said Capps in a statement.

"The pandemic has impacted the dynamic of that consumer journey, accelerating technology adoption and exacerbating the need for creative solutions that enable access to quality care," he added. "I am thankful for the opportunity to be part of the Wellstar team as we leverage emerging technology and innovative thinking to transform the future of healthcare."

