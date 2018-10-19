Wellness tools for population health need radical simplicity, experts say

The market is so flooded with competing products that many people have trouble even understanding what's available.
By Tom Sullivan
October 19, 2018
10:31 AM
Share
Fitness tracking device and app.

BOSTON – Corporate wellness programs today are challenged by technology. But it's because of an abundance of tools rather than a lack of options.

"It's a crowded ecosystem. Our clients have an average of 12 employee and wellbeing vendors in place," said Dr. Rajiv Kumar, chief medical officer and president of Virgin Pulse Institute. "The number one reason people aren't engaged is they don't even know the programs exist."

WHY IT MATTERS

Health systems and other companies looking to offer wellness programs to boost population health are struggling with vendor management fatigue, employees are hit with cognitive overload such that, as Kumar said, "it's a total mess."

Kumar and other panelists spoke at the Connected Health Conference here on Tuesday.

Making it even more complicated, there is not one single vendor that can do everything a company needs, added Elaine Beddome, senior vice president for global compensation, benefits and employee mobility at HP.

THE BIGGER TREND

Wellness programs are gaining in popularity and figuring into broader population health efforts as apps and wearables garner traction and prove their mettle.

HP, for its part, has seen some early success with its Power of Prevention Campaign that initially started with a focus on breast cancer and has since expanded to seven types of cancer.

"This is not a sprint, we are not going to spend money today and get ROI in the same year," Beddome said. "Our metrics are multi-year impacts. We measure risk, engagement, the number of screenings and what we find in terms of prevention."

Sixty percent of the participants said they would not have gotten a skin cancer test had the program not made it available on-site, and 15 percent of tests were sent off for biopsy.

"It's more than just fun challenges, it's about managing the population for health – how does HP think about that? It's got to start with data, health status of employees? Needs? Where should we invest to have greatest impact?"

THEIR TAKE: WELLNESS, POP HEALTH NEED TECH

It's been clear for some time now that pop health will ultimately be achievable using small number of products.

"It's important to use data analytics to bring insight and offer personalized proactive support," Beddome said.

Kumar added that employers looking to succeed in wellness and pop health programs frequently ask him how to aggregate data.

"We need a radical simplicity to bring all the data together on the back end," Kumar said. "And use the data to personalize and make the experience highly-relevant."

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Mobile, Patient Engagement, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Sentara CISO Dan Bowden, speaking at the Healthcare Security Forum on October 15

Top Story
Consumerism driving new cybersecurity model

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Analytics
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Jesse Ehrenfeld talks to HIMSS TV
AMA's bet on a collaborative initiative to better organize health data
Ajit Pai talks to himss tv
FCC chairman sees big potential with intersection of broadband and telemedicine
Jennifer Esposito talks to HIMSS TV
AI integration into workflows minimizes tools to ease doctor burden
Kirk Lippold talking to HIMSS TV
Execs faced with crisis need intellectual honesty from all levels

More Stories

(Photo: Google Maps)

Partners HealthCare unveils new center of excellence

Joanna Clayborne, commissioner of Minnesota IT Services testifying in the Minnesota Senate on Oct. 17. (Credit: Minnesota Senate)

Minnesota DHS data breach heats up
Online patient scheduling tech lowers no-show rate at Prevea Health to 4%

As wearables evolve, and new apps and devices emerge, the need for standards to exchange that data across platforms and products will arise, said speakers at the Connected Health Conference in Boston on Friday.

Where wearables fit into the future of precision medicine
Fitness tracking device and app.
Wellness tools need radical simplicity
Integration platform helps quality reporting at Osler
Hospitals leaning on EHRs for opioid management

A screengrab of the HealthHub portal's homepage.

Singapore’s HealthHub portal experiences unauthorised log-ins