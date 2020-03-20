We want to hear your COVID-19 stories

From the beginning of this global pandemic, the HIMSS Media information brands – Healthcare IT News, MobiHealthNews, and Healthcare Finance News – have been working hard to bring you the most important information and updates on the situation. But you, our readers – healthcare providers, tech professionals, administrators, insurers, investors, entrepreneurs, and more – are all, in your own ways, living this epidemic and its repercussions in your daily lives.

We want to hear your stories. We want to hear how your hospital is dealing with shortages of tests, masks or ventilators. We want to hear how you’re working to make sure patient experience is still positive despite unprecedented system stress. We want to hear about the challenges you’re facing, and what your peers, patients or government can do to make your work easier or more effective.

If you have a story to share – whether it’s a few sentences or a few paragraphs – send it to yourstories@himss.org. Use your work address if possible, and sign with your name and position. Let us know if you’d prefer your story to be shared without your name attached; if you do, we’ll honor that request.

Either way, we hope to share your stories, in your words, in upcoming editions of our HIMSS Media publications. We’re living in a strange, often scary, new world. Let’s learn from each other and get through it together.

Jonah Comstock

Editor in Chief

HIMSS Media