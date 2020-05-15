Global Edition
Workforce

We are with you: HIMSS day of silence and appreciation on Monday, May 18

The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected us all. To honor those who have been lost and those who are working so hard to keep us well, HIMSS and its media brands will observe a digital day of silence and appreciation on May 18.
By HIMSS News
May 15, 2020
05:00 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected us all. Many of us have lost loved ones to COVID-19, and our hearts are saddened each time another life is lost to this disease. We're all working harder... especially the hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers across the globe who are facing extraordinary challenges in fighting this disease.  

We honor those lost and those working so hard to keep us well and as a show of respect and our thanks, HIMSS along with its media brands – Healthcare IT News, MobiHealthNews and Healthcare Finance News – will observe a digital day of silence and appreciation on May 18. On that day, we will pause all email, social media and digital publication notifications.

Stay strong... stay safe... be well.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>
Topics: 
Population Health, Workforce

More regional news

Telehealth set for 'tsunami of growth,' says Frost & Sullivan

By
Mike Miliard
May 15, 2020

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Congressional Democrats introduce bill to safeguard health data

By
Kat Jercich
May 15, 2020
Arizona develops surge line for load-balancing COVID-19 cases

Photo courtesy of tinyfroglet.

Arizona develops surge line for load-balancing COVID-19 cases

By
Bill Siwicki
May 15, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
We are with you: HIMSS day of silence and appreciation on Monday, May 18

Most Read

How Stanford Health Care is boosting its patient experience using EDW and dashboards
Mount Sinai seeks citywide engagement with app to track COVID-19 spread in NYC
Architects use design skills, fabrication labs to supply healthcare workers
Perinatal mental health lacks awareness, needs funding, report says
Regenstrief launches initiative to disseminate SDOH data
Coronavirus outbreak triggers wave of apps, online tools for diagnosis, testing

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Genetics' part in the standard of care
New rules forcing everyone into interoperability business
Moving away from one-way information flow from doctor to patient
Assessing the cyberthreat landscape during coronavirus pandemic

More Stories

How transformative change could rise from the virtual ashes of the COVID crisis
Rural hospitals need more than telehealth to survive the pandemic

Butterfly iQ point-of-care ultrasound device

Atrium Health deploys point-of-care ultrasound to assess COVID-19 patients
How MedStar Health went from 2 to 4,150 daily telehealth visits in two months

MedStar Health headquarters.

How MedStar went from 2 to 4,150 daily telehealth visits in two months
Using machine learning, Immunai plans to map immune system
Genetics' part in the standard of care
Innovaccer debuts FHIR-enabled data activation platform
Innovaccer debuts FHIR-enabled data activation platform
How Stanford Health Care is boosting patient experience using dashboards