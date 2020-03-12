Global Edition
Mobile

Wayfinding helps Abbott Northwestern patients navigate 2.7 million square feet

A tip from the director of information services: Never rely on WiFi or cellular networking. Always use Bluetooth beacons inside hospitals.
By Bill Siwicki
March 12, 2020
12:29 PM
Wayfinding helps Abbott Northwestern patients navigate 2.7 million square feet

Staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, part of health system Allina Health, both based in Minneapolis, know that coming to a large hospital in the city creates anxiety for most patients. It is difficult to know where to park, where to go once you park or which exit is closest to the location you are going to, among other things.

THE PROBLEM

The Abbott Northwestern Hospital campus is 2.7 million square feet and encompasses many buildings. In addition, patients are expecting more from healthcare, based on their experiences with other industries. For example, Minnesota’s Mall of America and State Fair both offer wayfinding systems.

PROPOSAL

To help its patients find their way around campus, Abbott turned to wayfinding technology vendor LogicJunction, part of Purple Wifi.

“We selected them due to their high-tech platform, which requires fewer beacons to power the experience that uses electromagnetic fields, and their flexibility in evolving their platform to meet our needs,” said Chris Dufrense, director of information services for digital consumer and employee experience, at Allina Health. “The issue of finding your way at a large campus is not new and we have worked to address it in many ways through the years with internal signage, maps on our website, etc.”

"Partnership with facilities, operations, design/construction, information technology and marketing are critical for the success of the initiative."

Chris Dufrense, Allina Health

But Abbott wanted to find a more modern way to help with this problem, especially since the vast majority of people now have a mobile device. So the Abbott team approached the digital team at the Mall of America to learn more about how they implemented real-time wayfinding there. Abbott also worked with digital transformation services company, Avia, to understand what systems existed in the space.

“A request for proposal and vendor demos were conducted to ultimately select a vendor and determine cost,” Dufrense explained. “We brought a recommendation to implement this functionality to our Digital Executive Steering Team and approached our Abbott Northwestern Hospital Foundation to explore funding for this work. The foundation saw the need for this and supported the implementation of this effort.”

MARKETPLACE

There are many companies on the market today that offer mobile digital wayfinding technology and services. Some of these vendors include 22Miles, concept3D, Connexient, Etelu, Gozio Health, LogicJunction and Spectrio.

MEETING THE CHALLENGE

Abbott selected LogicJunction because of its flexibility to meet Abbott’s needs with the vendor’s platform, including embedding the wayfinding code-base into the Allina Health mobile app to prevent users from having to download a separate mobile app.

“The wayfinding solution is integrated into our Allina Health mobile app, AllinaHealth.org, and multiple internal workflows,” Dufrense said. “We are continuing to evolve the integrations into workflows and plan to include wayfinding in appointment reminders, pre-registration phone calls and more. We have developed internal processes to ensure the experience is updated when construction/maintenance occurs and when new departments are created/closed in our EHR.”

RESULTS

Abbott has only been live with the new technology for a few months. The quantitative metrics it has started to monitor include the number of routes completed, which is a measure of how many users opened the app, searched for a location and then completed the path to that location. Another is user feedback upon route completion, where users are presented with a 5-star rating scale and a free-text field when a route is completed.

Other quantitative metrics being measured include: App download and number of sessions, and patient experience, where Abbott is monitoring experience scores via the HCAPS standard survey.

Qualitative measures Abbott is measuring include employee feedback, including anecdotal information on how often employees need to help a patient/visitor navigate the hospitals. During the Beta period, patients and consumers have reported positive experiences, giving an average star-rating of 4.6 out of 5. Comments are short and simple, like “Great” or “Perfect.”

ADVICE FOR OTHERS

“Ensuring deep connections across internal teams is critical,” Dufrense advised. “Partnership with facilities, operations, design/construction, information technology and marketing are critical for the success of the initiative and to enable a seamless experience. Embedding the experience within your broader experience also is key – including it in your mobile app, website and patient portal.”

Ensuring the organization selects a vendor that can enable the functionality without access to WiFi and cellular data once the experience loads is also key, since hospitals are often older buildings with interference that can impact data connectivity, he added. The use of Bluetooth (BLE) beacons, he concluded, is critical to enabling a seamless experience.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Mobile, Mobility, Network Infrastructure, Patient Engagement

More regional news

To combat COVID-19, LogMeIn offers free emergency remote work kits for healthcare providers

To combat COVID-19, LogMeIn offers free emergency remote work kits for healthcare providers

By
Bill Siwicki
March 12, 2020

Bipartisan bills in House, Senate seek to increase telehealth in nursing homes

By
Mike Miliard
March 12, 2020

What the info blocking compliance timeline means for providers, vendors, HIEs

By
Mike Miliard
March 11, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Bipartisan bills in House, Senate seek to increase telehealth in nursing homes

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Clinical

Video

Mapping the future of healthcare in UAE
Deploying telehealth to improve access to healthcare
Sponsored by
Providing high quality care with interoperable approach
How Bahrain is taking advantage of telemedicine

More Stories

Sentinel Healthcare debuts quarantine management platform for coronavirus, flu
Sentinel Healthcare debuts quarantine management platform for coronavirus, flu
Organ donation law seeing move to opt-out system to come into effect in England

Illustration by CDC via Unsplash revealing ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses

Saudi Arabia pledges $10m to COVID-19 emergency response and research
Making privacy work
Australia’s PrimaryClinic and HealthEngine introduce measures to tackle COVID-19
HIMSSCast: What providers, payers and tech developers...
Albertina Kerr improves care with Epic’s Coordinated Care Management platform

Albertina Kerr, Portland, Oregon.

Albertina Kerr improves care with Epic’s Coordinated Care Management platform
With info blocking rules, concerns for patient privacy, small practices