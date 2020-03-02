Global Edition
Network Infrastructure

Walmart, Verizon in talks to offer 5G at health centers

The expanded bandwidth would be a big boost to smartphone-based healthcare consultations, enabling doctors to remotely monitor a patient’s vitals and analyze the statistics in real time.
By Nathan Eddy
March 02, 2020
02:21 PM

With 5G communications technology seen as a competitive advantage in the healthcare market, Walmart and telecommunications giant Verizon Communications are in talks to outfit the retailer’s new health clinics with 5G-network-compatible rooftop antennas.

WHY IT MATTERS
The development, reported in The Wall Street Journal, would first be tested in two locations, according to unnamed sources quoted in the article.

The expanded bandwidth that 5G offers would also be a big help in boosting the security of smartphone-based healthcare consultations or other health services, or also allow doctors to remotely monitor a patient’s vitals and analyze the statistics in real time.

In order to provide such services for its health clinics, which Walmart is hoping to bring to more locations across the country, the company would have to commit to a massive build-out of infrastructure – and of course, consumers would need to have their own 5G-compatible handsets.

THE LARGER TREND
In January, the retailer opened its second ever Walmart Health center in Calhoun, Georgia, which offers primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, and counseling, dental, optical and hearing services.

The first Walmart health center launched in September 2019 in Dallas, Georgia, offering primary care, health insurance education and enrollment, all in one facility with a separate entrance.

Telcos like Verizon argue that in order for hospitals and health systems to prepare for 5G, they need to intelligently re-architect their current network infrastructure now to support the applications and use cases that will leverage 5G in the future.

While 5G holds much promise for healthcare organizations to support innovative clinical use cases and use of technologies, as well as to help deliver critical data where it’s needed, healthcare organizations need to address several areas as they build their 5G roadmap in order to unlock the power of the technology.

The Department of Veterans Affairs  started rolling out the capabilities of a 5G-enabled hospital in California in February, with advanced cellular-networking performance to enable the delivery of telesurgery services to veterans, thus allowing physicians to consult during surgery even across the country.

The VA is among the first to embrace the potentially transformative value of 5G. Back in January 2019, Rush University Medical Center announced plans to become the first hospital in the US with 5G network services provided by AT&T.

At HIMSS20, Clint Cetti, AT&T's global director of strategy and innovation will describe the advantages of 5G cellular and edge computing, and describe some of the best healthcare use cases for the next-gen communication specs.

These include in-building data management, easier handling of large imaging files, remote patient monitoring and virtual care, and leading-edge tech such as telerobotics and augmented reality.

ON THE RECORD
"Healthcare looks like a big opportunity," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said during an investor meeting in February, noting the company could provide services for consumers where traditional care facilities were out of reach.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Mobile, Network Infrastructure, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Privacy & Security

More regional news

President Donald Trump set to speak at HIMSS20

By
Mike Miliard
March 02, 2020

Northwell Health finding success with SDOH integration

By
Mike Miliard
March 02, 2020
Transfer center tech boosts Banner Health’s revenue by $26.4 million

Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix.

Transfer center tech boosts Banner Health’s revenue by $26.4 million

By
Bill Siwicki
March 02, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
President Donald Trump set to speak at HIMSS20

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Apple unveils Watch Series 4 with FDA-approved ECG

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Clinical
Imaging

Video

Building digital capabilities for Thai healthcare pros
Sponsored by
Using ongoing education to drive proficiency, acceptance of EPR systems
Planning for AI implementation in Turkey
Mobile patient engagement technology saves clinic $1.8M

More Stories

HIMSS20: What's in it for EMEA changemakers?
NHSX appoints chief information officer
Athenahealth CISO describes the company’s new ‘internal offense’ security strategy
Athenahealth CISO describes the company’s new ‘internal offense’ security strategy
NHS Tech Plan vision: Quarter of providers have no EPR
My Health Record eLearning course aims for radiologist engagement
Connecting with patients for end of life care
Connecting with patients for end of life care
Making the case for strong IT in facility security
Making the case for strong IT in facility security
Tech optimization: Keeping infrastructure tech rock solid
Tech optimization: Keeping infrastructure tech rock solid