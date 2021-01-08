Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

VUMC researchers use EHR data to study functional seizures

The team found that that post-traumatic stress disorders and sexual assault trauma were associated with functional seizures.
By Kat Jercich
January 08, 2021
03:01 PM
A stock image of brain scans

Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers used electronic medical record data to determine the prevalence of "functional seizures" and the comorbidities associated with them.  

In a study published this past week in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the team found that post-traumatic stress disorders and sexual assault trauma were associated with functional seizures, or episodes that are similar to epileptic seizures in their clinical presentation but display no aberrant brain electrical patterns. Functional seizure patients face an average diagnostic delay of seven years.  

"I felt like studies within electronic health records could potentially be really impactful for this community," said Lea Davis, who headed the team, to the VUMC Reporter.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

Using a database of deidentified EHR data from VUMC, researchers developed a clinically validated phenotyping algorithm to identify functional seizures cases; estimated the period prevalence of functional seizures in a hospital population; and identified comorbidities associated with functional seizures.  

The study population included more than two million VUMC patients from 1994 to 2019, with the team extracting demographic characteristics, ICD-9 and ICD-10 codes, CPT codes and clinical notes from the EHR and mining them for analyses.   

"Based on the number of patients identified by our algorithm in proportion to the total number of patients in our hospital system, we calculated the period prevalence of functional seizures to be 0.14% in our clinical population," wrote researchers.  

The team found evidence supporting existing reports that functional seizures co-occur with psychiatric and neurological disorders.

In addition, patients with functional seizures are nearly 16 times more likely than the average hospital patient to have a documented history of sexual assault trauma – and that such trauma explains 22% of the increased rate of functional seizures in women.

The results suggest that functional seizure patients are at risk for additional chronic health conditions, including cerebrovascular disease.   

"However, we observed no clear illness trajectory from functional seizures to cerebrovascular disease, and in fact found that cerebrovascular disease often preceded the onset of functional seizures," researchers noted. "These findings have important implications for the management of patients who develop post stroke seizures."  

THE LARGER TREND  

Given the large volumes of information available in EHRs, researchers and software companies have developed new tools for more easily extracting data.

For instance, researchers from the University of Michigan last year developed an open-source framework that streamlines the preprocessing of EHR data.

"By accelerating and standardizing the labor-intensive preprocessing steps, FIDDLE can help stimulate progress in building clinically useful [machine learning] tools," wrote those researchers.  

ON THE RECORD  

"Overall, we believe that this novel EHR-based study provides important rationale and motivation for ongoing EHR-based research to improve the complex and challenging clinical care of patients with functional seizures," said the VUMC team.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Data Warehousing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health

More regional news

Altamonte Springs Florida AdventHealth

Altamonte Springs, Florida-based AdventHealth

AdventHealth meets CMS quality metrics, saves money with digital health platform

By
Bill Siwicki
January 08, 2021
HHS Secretary Alex Azar

HHS Secretary Alex Azar (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

HHS releases final rule requiring once-a-decade regulatory reviews

By
Kat Jercich
January 08, 2021
Doctor giving a vaccine

HHS releases $22 billion for testing and vaccinations

By
Susan Morse
January 08, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

HHS Secretary Alex Azar

HHS Secretary Alex Azar (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
HHS releases final rule requiring once-a-decade regulatory reviews

Most Read

Tampa General Hospital launches new VC fund to drive tech advancements
KLAS: Providers mostly satisfied with their patient intake IT vendors – with one exception
Rapid innovation depends on patient codesign
Cleveland Clinic leadership on patient input: 'We have a responsibility to stay curious'
Epic makes Cleveland Clinic-devised COVID-19 risk model available in MyChart
Middle East emerges from COVID first wave a vanguard for progressive digital health

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Analytics
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety

Video

Jay Nakashima, executive director of eHealth Exchange
eHealth Exchange chief discusses interoperability innovation
HIMSS Media top stories
Optum, Change join forces while Haven pulls the plug; patient engagement tools can speed vaccine rollout
Sponsored by
Stanley Chiang
Hospitals finding digital paper fills myriad digitization needs
Sponsored by
Pure Storage VP Josh Gluck
Taking a holistic approach to cybersecurity

More Stories

A telehealth consultation via laptop pc
'Sleeping giant' of telehealth awoke in 2020, and here's who rose to the challenge
Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest facility

Lehigh Valley Health Network's Cedar Crest facility

Patient messaging app boosts healthcare experience, positive word of mouth at Lehigh Valley
Paul Brient, SVP and chief product officer at Athenahealth
Athenahealth's VP predicts more value-based care, investor interest and an evening out of telehealth in 2021
Women in Health IT
'Women will be leading the change in the healthcare tech sector'
Distressed senior with paperwork
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
New ONC tools to help developers comply with new interoperability rules
A person with a baby uses video telemedicine at a laptop
Women are less likely to use video for telehealth care
Wautaga Medical Center, Boone, North Carolina

Wautaga Medical Center of Boone, North Carolina

Rural Watauga Medical uses telehealth to care for twice the typical number of patients