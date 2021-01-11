'View from the C-Seat' - Recap on AI and Clinical Decision Support

Healthcare institutions can anticipate reaping clinical, operational and financial benefits from enabling their clinicians with AI-powered decision support solutions to make informed decisions along patients’ disease pathways. To get there, alignment and teamwork between information technology, clinicians and service lines is essential. During this informative presentation, University of Missouri Health’s CIO and Associate CMO share perspectives from their “C” seats on the challenges clinical decision support solutions can address, the coordination needed to implement these AI-powered solutions into clinical practice, and how partnering with industry can lead to the development of best-practices for other institutions to follow.

Press play on the podcast above to listen as MU Health’s Associate CMO, Dr. Mark Wakefield, and CIO, Bryan Bliven...