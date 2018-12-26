Verily, Walgreens partner to take on chronic conditions

Alphabet subsidiary Verily and Walgreens revealed plans to collaborate with on several fronts to improve care for people with chronic conditions.

PIECES OF THE AGREEMENT

There are several aspects of the partnership:

Walgreens is now the first choice pharmacy partner for Verily

The companies will look into emerging technologies, such as sensors and software to screen and diagnose disease

They are undertaking a “shared goal of scaling deployment at Walgreens retail locations.”

One of the first agenda items is to pilot a medication adherence program

Verily’s joint venture with Sanofi, named Onduo, will launch a virtual diabetes tool for Walgreens employees and family members to use

“These initiatives are part of a broader strategic alliance designed to combine Verily’s healthcare technology innovation with Walgreens corner store presence and trusted pharmacy services,” the companies said by statement.

ON THE RECORD

“The continued rise in chronic diseases today can be costly to patients as well as to our healthcare system,” said Stefano Pessina, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. “Working with Verily, we’ll look at how we can best support integrated and value-based care to meet our patients’ needs, as well as opportunities to address other chronic conditions over time.”

Verily CEO Andrew Conrad added: “This relationship affords us the opportunity to jointly tackle real-world issues that significantly impact the health of individuals and communities.”

Twitter: @SullyHIT

Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com