Addressing Population and Public Health

VCI member orgs plan verifiable COVID-19 vaccine credentials next month

The Vaccination Credential Initiative is planning to finalize two implementation guides in April, and expects to start integrating the SMART Health Cards spec into an array of consumer-facing apps and systems in May.
By Mike Miliard
April 09, 2021
04:30 PM
Woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

(Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images)

The 300-plus members of the Vaccination Credential Initiative announced earlier this month that the verifiable, interoperable vaccination record technology they've been working on since January should be generally available in May.

WHY IT MATTERS
"Effective vaccination credentials – don't call them vaccine passports – depend on an equitable and privacy-preserving approach to verifiable data sharing – enabling vaccinated individuals to show proof (in digital or paper form) for safe return to school, work, travel and public events.

The Vaccination Credential Initiative has steadily added health and technology organizations over the past four months, each working to innovate and expand easy digital access to vaccination records.

Among just some of the growing list of VCI members: Allscripts, Beth Israel Lahey Health, CARIN Alliance, Cerner, Change Healthcare, CPSI, Epic, HIMSS (parent company of Healthcare IT News), HL7, IBM, Imprivata Mayo Clinic, Meditech, Microsoft, MITRE, NextGen, Oracle, the Sequoia Project and Zocdoc.

Central to the project's goal is the interoperable SMART Health Cards specification, based on W3C Verifiable Credential and HL7 FHIR standards.

In April, VCI plans to publish two implementation guides software developers to integrate SMART Health Cards specification into their apps and systems.

Both are now available for review online in draft form:

The group expects production and general availability of the VCI specification to kick off next month. The goal is for it to proliferate across the many and myriad applications and IT systems across the healthcare ecosystem.

That's no small feat, with "a federated system of more than 20,000 vaccination administration sites," as the group points out.

VCI announced earlier this month, for example, that a test implementation developed by Cerner and should be available to eligible hospital and health system clients this summer; the company  said existing immunization records will retroactively be available as verified credentials later this year.

THE LARGER TREND
Since it launched this past January with the goal of devising "trustworthy, traceable, verifiable, and universally recognized digital record of vaccination status," VCI’s work has continued apace.

Its diverse coalition of public and private organizations has grown significantly, with more than 300 healthcare and technology groups now working together, pro bono, on development and testing for issuance, sharing and validation of vaccine credentials.

The initiative also recently posted a charter that describes shared commitments among project participants. They promise to design tools that are transparent, inclusive and accessible, for all, and pledge to protect privacy of users' health data.

ON THE RECORD
"HL7 is committed to supporting global vaccination certification," said HL7 CEO Dr. Charles Jaffe in a statement. "The Vaccination Credential Initiative is a critical step in providing patients and caregivers with a reliable and secure means of achieving that goal."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

How COVID-19 has transformed public policy and population health efforts

Special Report: Telehealth, mental health and racial inequality issues have put a spotlight on how to address the needs of underserved populations.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Privacy & Security

More regional news

A doctor with a tablet

Photo via Getty Images

HHS renews TeleTracking contract for collecting COVID-19 patient data

By
Kat Jercich
April 09, 2021
executives meeting CIOs health IT

(Credit: fauxels via Pexels)

CIO must-dos: Reduce bureaucracy, boost patient experience and improve data governance

By
Bill Siwicki
April 09, 2021
Heart illustration

Photo credit: Getty Images/ MEHAU KULYK/Science Photo Library

Cleveland Clinic researchers evaluate smartphone ECG in post a-fib ablation care

By
Laura Lovett
April 09, 2021
