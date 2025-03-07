Global Edition
Government & Policy

VA's Oracle Health EHR experiences new widespread outage

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, along with other agencies using federal EHRs, experienced a system outage just weeks after assuring lawmakers about the success of ongoing improvement efforts.
By Andrea Fox
March 07, 2025
06:57 AM

"Department of Veterans Affairs Motto" by JeffOnWire, licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Another national outage this week has prompted a new focus on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Electronic Health Records Modernization effort.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Spokane VA Medical Center said it experienced an outage of its Oracle Health EHR system on Tuesday from approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, which prompted a technical investigation, NBC affiliate KHQ News reported the following day.

Then on Thursday, CNBC reported that the VA confirmed the system outage had disrupted operations at all six VA medical centers, 26 community clinics and remote VA sites running the beleaguered EHR.

According to the original story, EHR users experienced system freezes and could not access vital applications.

Then, the VA reportedly told CNBC that the cause of the outage was a database performance problem, and once the platform was restarted, technical difficulties were resolved. The disruption of the federal EHR system's function also extended to the U.S. Department of Defense, the Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

THE LARGER TREND

On December 20, when the VA announced it would begin to plan for resuming EHR deployments in mid-2026, the agency noted that it had been more than 200 days since the last system outage.

Meanwhile, the Government Accountability Office said on February 21 that while the VA's EHR Modernization Program had made incremental improvements to the system, much more remained to be done. The GAO said that 1,800 requested configuration changes were still outstanding. 

Then on February 24, Dr. Neil Evans, acting program executive director for the VA's EHR Modernization Integration Office, updated the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization about improvement efforts during the most recent pause on system deployment.

The VA's new EHR rollout has experienced numerous delays since the first component went live at the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System in Columbus, Ohio, in August 2020.

Seema Verma, Oracle Health and Oracle Life Sciences executive vice president, joined Evans to provide lawmakers with an update. She said that during the latest reset period, the company completed more than 3,000 changes that improved system stability, added enhancements and streamlined certain functions. 

Verma also laid out plans to rapidly scale deployment of the EHR at the VA's remaining 164 healthcare facilities.

"Maintaining the current pace will take decades, which is not acceptable to anyone," she said.

We have reached out the VA and Oracle for statements about the new outage and will update this story if they are provided.

Andrea Fox is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Email: afox@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Quality and Safety

More regional news

Healthcare worker taking off mask

HIMSS leaders outline 2025 public policy priorities

By
Jessica Hagen
March 07, 2025
Cherry Drulis, director of Samsung's healthcare mobile B2B

Q&A: Samsung on its digital healthcare tech and HIMSS25 announcement

By
Anthony Vecchione
March 07, 2025
Aaron Miri CDIO at Baptist Health on MDM technology

Baptist Health scores collaboration wins with master data management system

By
Bill Siwicki
March 07, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Aaron Miri CDIO at Baptist Health on MDM technology
Baptist Health scores collaboration wins with master data management system

Most Read

What to expect in Asia-Pacific health IT in 2025?
CHAI launches open-source healthcare AI nutrition label model card
HIMSSCast: A look ahead at 2025 trendlines
Healthcare industry aligning on AI model cards, and other innovations
HHS publishes AI Strategic Plan, with guidance for healthcare, public health, human services
Particle Health responds to Epic's motion to dismiss

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Daymond John at Shark Group_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
The inside story behind the 'Health Shark'
Mike Miliard, Susan Morse, Jessica Hagen HIMSS25 Day 3_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
HIMSS Media editors discuss interoperability and policy questions
Isaiah Nathaniel at Delaware Valley Community Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
HIMSS' impact on careers, according to 2025 Changemaker award recipient
Mike Miliard, Susan Morse, Jessica Hagen HIMSS25 Day 2_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
HIMSS Media editors discuss day two: telehealth, AI and genomics

More Stories

Chad Dodd, vice president of product management at athenahealth
Q&A: athenahealth on its AI-enabled products and HIMSS25
Crystal Broj and Franco Cardillo of Medical University of South Carolina
What are the keys to change management and digital transformation success?
Mike Miliard, Susan Morse, Jessica Hagen HIMSS25 Day 3_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
HIMSS Media editors discuss interoperability and policy questions
Philipp von Gilsa, CEO of Kontakt.io
Hey, CIOs: Fix the boring stuff first
Jeff Fallon, CEO of Vibe Health by eVideon
Why rigid technologies fail to meet the needs of modern health systems
John Welch, chief product officer at TrustCommerce
Health systems must secure patient-facing payments with latest tech, expert advises
Sandy Saggar, the new CEO of Connexall
Providers must create smarter, more connected healthcare environments, tech CEO says
Getting the right information to patients without adding clinical, IT burdens