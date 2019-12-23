Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Vanderbilt helps Epic with EHR tweak aimed at ICU delirium

The update will help health systems coordinate care, with a specific focus on delirium, including sedation and pain medications, breathing machines and mobilization.
By Nathan Eddy
December 23, 2019
12:21 PM

Specialists at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have teamed up with Epic to help reconfigure its EHRs to better manage intensive care unit delirium, an impaired cognition that results from various causes in ICU patients.

WHY IT MATTERS
Delirium in ICU patients, which is in many cases reversible, is associated with increased duration of mechanical ventilation, prolonged hospitalization and increased risk of mortality.

The update, called the ICU Liberation Bundle, allows clinicians to take a more holistic look at a patient, which includes delirium assessments throughout the day.

Ely noted the system build would allow for streamlined implementation and better compliance, which, according to more than 20,000 patients worth of data the health system has published, yields less time on the ventilator, shorter ICU stays, reduced costs and improved survival.

The bundle is one way to help health systems align and coordinate care, with a specific focus on delirium as a component of the overall care patients receive including sedation and pain medications, breathing machines, and mobilization.

The ICU Liberation Bundle will become a standard part of Epic's EHR system with the company's next software release in February 2020, and the company noted it is already available to Epic customers as an add-on.

THE LARGER TREND
The development of the bundle also included specialists from the University of Colorado, the University of California San Francisco and California-based Sutter Health, and is the result of more than two years of development.

According to the current guidelines for Pain, Agitation, Delirium, Immobility, and Sleep Disruption from the Society of Critical Care Medicine, it is "essential" to consider delirium management in the broader picture of ICU patient care.

ON THE RECORD
"The implications for patient outcomes are stark and so is the improvement opportunity," said Kevin Johnson, professor and chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics and informatician-in-chief at VUMC, in a statement. "There's a vital role here for clinical information technology. We're very pleased that our colleagues at Epic have fully embraced this opportunity and are working closely with VUMC and others to promote and support new workflows in the ICU."

"New support from a major EHR company like Epic means that fewer patients stand to undergo ICU delirium and its harrowing consequences," E. Wesley Ely, professor of medicine and co-director of the Critical Illness, Brain Dysfunction, and Survivorship Center at VUMC, said in a statement.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Clinical, Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Quality and Safety, Workflow

More regional news

In 2019, social determinants of health got the attention they deserve

By
Mike Miliard
December 23, 2019

Telehealth links ALS patients to care teams, saving travel and restoring quality of life

By
Bill Siwicki
December 23, 2019

Patient-centricity taken seriously

By
Philipp Grätzel von Grätz
December 23, 2019

Related Content

Top Story
In 2019, social determinants of health got the attention they deserve

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Privacy & Security
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Network Infrastructure
Patient Engagement
Workflow

Video

Mobile tech ushers in 'golden time' of 24/7 health management
Using an enterprise-level risk strategy for information security
A look at how women are 'remaking medicine'
Taking data integrity as seriously as confidentiality

More Stories

VA looks back on 2019, sees 'year of improvements and continued progress'
How data analytics can improve practitioner outcomes
Halamka: Cloud, AI, IoT changing cybersecurity priorities
Cerner partners with Medigate on IoT and medical device security
Proactive intervention imperative to halting pediatric heart conditions
Tech Optimization: secrets to getting the most from IT consulting engagements
Tech Optimization: Secrets to getting the most from IT consulting engagements
CMS shuts down access to Blue Button 2.0 temporarily due to security glitch
pediatric telemedicine
Pediatric behavioral health company Emilio scores $5M