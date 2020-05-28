Value-based Care: Navigating the IT Challenges and Opportunities
The Road to Value-Based Care
The digital transformation from paper files to EHRs has broadened the horizon of what’s possible in healthcare access and care delivery. It’s also created new challenges. Learn more about the IT innovations that are enhancing value-based care — and the challenges that still impede it.
Download this podcast to explore:
- The primary goal of value-based care: delivering a better relationship between patients and physicians
- What the next wave of mobile-savvy clinicians expect from digital access and exchange
- Why the digital security model needs to change
Topics:Clinical
More regional news
May 29, 2020