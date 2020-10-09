Global Edition
Mobile

Valley Health System uses low-code to meet mobile app development challenges

The agile software development approach allows for GUI app creation rather than hard coding, and IT staff at the New Jersey provider are using it to their advantage.
By Bill Siwicki
October 09, 2020
11:43 AM
Valley Health System complex

Valley Health System

Clinicians and leadership at Valley Health System, a regional health system that serves residents in northern New Jersey and southern New York, needed the ability to access key data and patient information to provide optimal healthcare on the go.

THE PROBLEM

Because the health system provides various forms of healthcare – including oncology, diabetes care, cardiology and more – the organization couldn’t use a one-size-fits-all app and still meet the specific needs of its staff.

The health system determined it needed a centralized development platform that allowed users with minimal technical background to develop unique applications and as quickly as possible. Valley Health System needed to combine multiple desktop apps for operations, executive dashboards and decision-making software, while also ensuring data security and a scalable licensing model capable of supporting more than 5,000 users.

“Our organization was going through a similar change to what many healthcare organizations are facing, a need to be more mobile and utilize innovative technology,” said Michael Laidlaw, an IT manager at Valley Health System.

Laidlaw has been working in health IT at Valley Health System for 17 years. He currently oversees teams responsible for ancillary application support, application development, integration and data management.

"The ability to have a wrapper app that works with both Android and iOS allows us to just focus on the creation of a single page that will work for all."

Michael Laidlaw, Valley Health System

“We had a strong internal development team, but ran into issues having the right technology for the team to utilize to quickly generate mobile and web applications,” he explained. “The amount of work required to generate an app for all was not something we were able to put the time into, so most of our internal applications utilized older technology.”

PROPOSAL

Using WaveMaker, a low-code development platform, the Valley Health System developed a range of modern mobile applications that integrate into key healthcare platforms like Meditech and athenahealth to ensure each of its individual lines of healthcare could access data in real time and provide quality patient care.

A low-code development platform is software that offers an environment where developers can create applications via graphical user interfaces and configuration, instead of through hand-coded programming.

“WaveMaker offered us the ability to do rapid deployment of web and mobile apps,” Laidlaw said. “The ability to have a wrapper app that works with both Android and iOS allows us to just focus on the creation of a single page that will work for all. It also ensures that we are able to properly manage rights and secure our data. There was a quick learning curve for our developers in order to utilize the new technology.”

MEETING THE CHALLENGE

Valley Health’s nursing staff all have iPhones from a previous implementation of Patient Safe Solutions. This made it paramount that the health system be able to invest in a product to bring other tools right to the hands of the nurses and nursing leadership.

Additionally, not everyone on staff is on the health system’s internal network. So the health system needed a way to make important information available from anywhere in a secure manner. IT staff have been able to put the WaveMaker app on devices both internally managed and externally managed through their mobile device management software.

“At this point, our focus on app development has been informational,” Laidlaw noted. “Our first set of apps was aimed at bringing important information to the hands of those who need it, when they need it. We are utilizing SQL databases to feed the information to those individuals. We have not tried putting information back into our Meditech EHR at this time, but that is on the roadmap.”

RESULTS

By using the low-code technology, Valley Health System has achieved:

  • A single, unified platform that encompasses web and mobile strategy to provide streamlined data delivery.
  • The ability to implement themes to maintain brand consistency across individually developed applications.
  • A mobile app delivery model that bypasses wait and publishing times.
  • The streamlining of mobile delivery of all necessary data for their leaders, physicians, nurses and many other frontline staff, improving patient and staff experience.

ADVICE FOR OTHERS

In the healthcare industry, simplicity and security are important for low-code development, Laidlaw advised. Provider organizations also need to supplement their EHRs, rather than try to recreate aspects, he added.

“Our recommendation is to look for simplicity in the low-code world, which allows for rapid development,” he concluded.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bsiwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Mobile, Mobility

More regional news

Doctor at computer

ThinkLabs founder on healthcare innovations: 'Convenience always wins'

By
Kat Jercich
October 09, 2020
IBM outpost with logo at a HIMSS event

IBM's planned NewCo spinoff signals a 'maniacal focus' on hybrid cloud, AI

By
Mike Miliard
October 09, 2020

AI-based cardiac arrest prediction software obtains approval as Innovative Medical Device in South Korea

By
Dean Koh
October 08, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

CalvertHealth Medical Center

CalvertHealth Medical Center
Meditech EHR and regional HIE help slash opioid use by 46% at CalvertHealth

Most Read

At Health First, preregistration tech streamlines processes and boosts collections
L.A. health center reduces no-shows, fills empty slots via text messaging
Penn Medicine gets $2.5M to study RPM's effect on COVID-19 disparities
Health tech company Emme launches birth control tracking smart case and app
Vast majority of specialists increased use of telehealth tech during COVID-19 pandemic
AMA raises questions about CDC's changes to COVID-19 testing guidance

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

HHS requiring hospitals to report flu data; mental health a preferred use for telehealth
Liz Ashall-Payne, founder and CEO of ORCHA
Healthcare systems need to keep innovating
Howard University College of Medicine's Michael Crawford
Remote patient monitoring improving chronic care management for underserved groups
Sponsored by
COVID-19 providing Skolkovo region with new expertise, innovations

More Stories

health insurance, billing

Credit: Diagnosis Related Group system

New healthcare billing system implemented across Dubai hospitals
COVID-19 providing Skolkovo region with new expertise, innovations
NYU Langone building
NYU combines AI and EHR data to assess COVID-19 outcomes
Johns Hopkins Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Epic-integrated telehealth at Johns Hopkins boosts quality and safety during pandemic
Apple Health Records
Apple Health Records goes international with rollouts at five UK, Canadian providers
Servelec, Rio EPR, Kent Community Health NHS FT
Kent Community Health NHS FT goes live with Rio EPR
CMS Administrator Seema Verma

CMS Administrator Seema Verma (photo: Drew Angerer, Getty)

HHS will require hospitals to report flu information, in addition to COVID-19
UCSF Mission Bay campus

(Wikimedia Commons)

UCSF, Fortanix, Intel, Microsoft team up to accelerate clinical AI development