Validic, Trapollo partner on RPM, connected devices

The companies say their approach to remote patient monitoring is uniquely modular and customizable, enabling provider organizations to implement pieces of an end-to-end system that best meet their particular needs.
November 05, 2019
A new remote patient monitoring program is being introduced by Validic and Trapollo that will be compatible with hundreds of home devices, hoped to improve patient convenience.

The two companies announced their collaboration on the program Monday, saying will have a broad range of devices with which it will be compatible – sometimes lacking in traditional programs.

They say their approach is uniquely modular and customizable, enabling organizations to implement pieces of an end-to-end solution that best meet their immediate needs.

Trapollo Vice President and General Manager Mike Braham said the collaboration "enables support of patients as soon as they receive and set-up their device, and during monitoring with real-time interventions bolstered by personal health data."

WHY IT MATTERS
Validic and Tropollo say their collaboration comes at a time when leading providers and payers are demonstrating a need for strong device procurement and support alongside broad data connectivity. They say those providers and payers are strategize to deploy extensive, scalable RPM programs.

Indeed, a new study this week shows that provider organizations are increasingly prioritizing investments in RPM technologies for a wide array of use cases.

Validic is a personal health data company that enables healthcare organisations to use patients' device data within their clinical workflow. It supports access to data from 400 in-home medical devices and wearables, and aims to provide a simple mechanism for onboarding new patients – setting up complex rules based on device data, and managing a multitude of remote monitoring programs within the electronic health record.

Trapollo is a Cox Business company that works in telehealth and remote health monitoring services, managing devices and kits from other companies and providing technical support to patients for their setup and use.

ON THE RECORD
"Healthcare organizations today are seeking solutions that are flexible enough to meet their current and future needs, not cumbersome software that requires complex implementations, comes with restrictive limitations and operates outside of clinical workflows," said Validic CEO Drew Schiller in a statement.

"By adding Trapollo's operational expertise, we broaden the industry's ability to scale remote monitoring programs and our ability to support organizations in improving health," he said.

Decision Support, Mobile, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth

Automated text messages, calls drop Eisenhower Health no-show rate from 8% to 2.3%

Eisenhower Health.
