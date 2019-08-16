Launchpad helps streamline access for both vets and their caregivers, coordinating various VA apps in one place and enabling easier sharing of EHR data and access to telehealth.

VA unveils new app to connect veterans with care, help with data sharing

By Mike Miliard
August 16, 2019
04:38 PM

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs this week announced a new mobile application it says will help simplify and organize existing resources into one  location to help manage health care needs.

WHY IT MATTERS
The Launchpad App for Veterans brings several VA applications aimed at veterans and their caregivers into one location, and will be updated with news ones as they're developed.

It combines VA health information and resources into five categories, meant to make the many healthcare apps from the agency easily accessible for those who need them:

  • Manage My Health gather apps that help veterans share medical records, refill prescriptions and make appointments.
  • Communicate with My Care Team features apps that help connect with VA care teams – including telehealth functionalities such as the ability to upload homemade videos, real-time face-to-face appointments, sending and receiving secure messages to and from care teams and health-related text messages.
  • Share My Vital Health Information with My Care Team connects veterans with their caregivers if they request information about their health if invited; vets can also use these apps for their own self-care.
  • Improve My Mental Health gathers apps to help veterans help deal with specific conditions related to mental health.
  • Improve My Life features an array of apps to help with smoking cessation, weight loss and more.

THE LARGER TREND
The VA says Launchpad is meant as a one-stop location giving veterans access to smartphone and tablet-based technology to help them manage their care across the VA system; view and share your VA electronic health records; share other health information with care providers; more easily book appointments and refill prescriptions.

In other VA news this week, the agency announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to help streamline the supply chain for more efficient and higher-quality care.

ON THE RECORD
"VA has developed dozens of apps for Veterans to take charge of their health care," said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. "VA Launchpad makes it easier to have these important tools available at your fingertips."

