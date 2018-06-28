VA spent $3 billion over 3 years to maintain VistA EHR, GAO says

The amount averages about $1 billion a year, less than the projected $16 billion for the Cerner platform -- which Congressional members say doesn’t encompass the whole price tag.
By Jessica Davis
June 28, 2018
09:35 AM
Share
VA VistA EHR review by GAO

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs spent about $3 billion from 2015 to 2017, an average of $1 billion a year, to support its legacy EHR VistA, according a new Government Accountability Office report.

According to officials, the costs covered the EHR platform, interoperability efforts and a Virtual Lifetime Electronic Record Health, supporting functions like networks and infrastructure, development, operation and maintenance.

VA analyzed its obligations for supporting VistA to assess these costs, which included data standardization and data sharing between the VA, the private sector and the Department of Defense, the report found.

DoD and VA have been working for years to interoperate. But VistA is more than 30 years old, costly to maintain and doesn’t support interoperability, officials said.

Some of these results were shared during Tuesday’s VA House Committee meeting, where VA officials announced the first Cerner install will go live in 2020. During that hearing, Chairman Rep. Phil Roe, MD, R-Tennessee expressed concern over the “staggering” cost of the project.

The implementation is projected at $16 billion over the next 10 years, with $5.8 billion of those funds set aside to manage and support the current VistA infrastructure. But GAO Director of IT Management Issues David Powner said the estimate is low, as the VA failed to include internal employee costs.

Roe added that the speed at which technology is changing will add additional new costs and the EHR platform that rolls out in 2020 will look “totally different in 2028.”

“I don’t see how there couldn’t be more costs,” said Roe.

Adding to these costs issues, according to the report, is “there is no single information source that fully defines the scope of VistA.” Instead, the existing system definitions and its components are identified by multiple sources, describing the system from varying perspectives.

This includes modules and associated business functions, systems and interfaces and documentation -- among others, according the report. But there is no complete definition of the platform, due to variances in VistA between its health facilities.

In order to prepare for the Cerner project, the VA has taken steps to analyze, assess and plan for the new EHR. Officials are also attempting to standardize VistA across its sites, clarifying the VA’s approach to interoperability, establishing governance for the new IT project and preparing the initial project launch.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

next-gen interoperability
Top Story
Next-gen interoperability: AI, blockchain, FHIR and open source analytics

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Video

making cybersecurity a priority for healthcare from the c-suite
C-suite tips for making healthcare cybersecurity a priority
Lee Kim of HIMSS Analytics talks about cybersecurity with HIMSS TV
To be honest, healthcare isn't ready for the next cyberattack
prevent cybersecurity attacks in healthcare
How do you prevent a cybersecurity attack when you can't see it coming?
Kirk Lippold speaks to HIMSS TV about healthcare security leadership
To improve healthcare security, it all starts with leadership

More Stories

VA VistA EHR review by GAO
VA spent $3 billion over 3 years to maintain VistA EHR, GAO says
Network Virtualization: the future of healthcare IT
Network Virtualization: the future of healthcare IT
Cloud performance tests reveal the impact of location
Cloud performance tests reveal the impact of location
strategic business goals for EHR cloud migration
Defining the strategic business goals for an EHR cloud migration
benefits of moving to cloud computing
Exploring the strategic benefits of a move to the cloud
Microsoft hires two healthcare leaders

From left, Jim Weinstein and Josh Mandel

Microsoft hires two healthcare leaders, teases future projects
5 benefits of moving your healthcare system to a virtualized network
Veterans Affairs Cerner EHR install will go live by 2020

Chairman Phil Roe, MD, speaks during the House Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing on Tuesday. Credit: Veterans.house.gov

VA to Congress: First Cerner EHR install will go live by 2020