Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

VA hits pause on Cerner EHR rollout amid coronavirus crisis

While work at Mann-Grandstaff is 99% complete, right now the department's priority is the "care of veterans and providing surge capabilities for civilian health care systems."
By Mike Miliard
April 06, 2020
01:43 PM

In a letter sent to Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, chairman of the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert L. Wilkie said the COVID-19 pandemic "has shifted the overall priorities" of the VA – and that the department would delay its ongoing EHR modernization as a result.

"Our priority is the care of veterans and providing surge capabilities for civilian health care systems," said Wilkie. "With VA medical centers reallocating staff to manage Veteran patients with COVID-19, I directed the Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization (OEHRM) to immediately shift to a non-intrusive posture with VA health care operations to allow our frontline clinicians to focus on Veteran care."

He emphasized that the VA is still committed to rolling out a modernized EHR system and is working closely with Cerner, the Department of Defense, the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Office and other stakeholders to chart an eventual path forward.

Wilkie also offered a progress report for the implementation at Spokane, Washington-based Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, which he said is 99% complete.

"We have completed interface design, build, connectivity, and technical testing for all 72 interfaces required to support go-live," he said. "Additionally, we are pleased to report that the Joint Health Information Exchange between VA and DoD remains on track for activation and delivery at the end of April 2020."

In a statement submitted to Healthcare IT News, a Cerner spokesperson said the company supports the VA's decision and that its "top priority is to support our clients who are on the frontlines fighting COVID-19."

He added that Cerner is "actively working with VA to reassess and revise deployment timelines while pushing forward on critical elements of the program including but not limited to: launching the new joint HIE, technical build, interfaces, IP and program management – keeping EHRM on track for a successful go-live."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Health Information Exchange (HIE)

More regional news

Emergency app saves lives in Australia’s bushfire disaster

By
Lynne Minion
April 07, 2020

Above image: A nurse at the monitoring center in Seoul is checking the status of a patient staying at the Life Treatment Center in Mungyeong through a video call.

SNUH develops life treatment center model to manage mild cases of COVID-19

By
Dean Koh
April 07, 2020

Kaiser Permanente, Livongo expand access to myStrength mental health app

By
Nathan Eddy
April 06, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
VA hits pause on Cerner EHR rollout amid coronavirus crisis

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Quality and Safety
Clinical
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Workflow
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Treating mental health through telehealth during time of coronavirus
Breaking down barriers to care traced to social determinants of health
The vast promise – and major challenges – of healthcare AI
How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide

More Stories

Premier, Resilinc launch online exchange to track medical supply during COVID-19 crisis
Treating mental health through telehealth during time of coronavirus
NHS joins forces with US tech giants to create COVID-19 dashboard

Credit: Luis Melendez via Unsplash

Digital health and oncology: A growing world of personalisation, diagnosis and prognosis

Burnout amongst health and care workers is already an issue which has been close to the top of the agenda and this was before the times of COVID-19.   

Clinician burnout during the times of COVID-19
How COVID-19 is impacting hospitals' IT purchasing decisions
Sensors to go are coming of age
Mount Sinai seeks citywide engagement with app to track COVID-19 spread in NYC