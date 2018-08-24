VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns

After just one month on the job, the Morris reportedly stepped down as VA leadership “intends to take the EHR modernization effort in a different direction than we were headed."
By Jessica Davis
August 24, 2018
12:54 PM
Share
Genevieve Morris

Genevieve Morris, chief health information officer of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization stepped down from her role this morning, just one month after moving into the position, a VA spokesperson confirmed to Healthcare IT News.

Morris was on detail from the Department of Health and Human Services. Her intended plans have not been announced.

In her resignation email to both departments, obtained by Politico, Morris cited VA leadership as the reason for her departure: “Over the last few weeks, it has become clear to me that VA’s leadership intends to take the EHR modernization effort in a different direction than we were headed.”

John Windom will take over as acting CHIO for OEHRM. Windom is a recently retired Navy captain, who help led the Department of Defense EHR modernization project and the VA negotiations with Cerner over the last year.

[Also: Vets group sues Trump administration to end 'Mar-A-Lago Council' influence on VA]

The departure is just the latest executive departure for the agency. In fact, the OEHRM Chief Medical Officer Ash Zenooz, MD announced her resignation on Tuesday, which will go into effect Sept. 4. The staffing shakeups, however, began even earlier.

President Donald Trump fired Former VA Secretary David Shulkin, MD in March. His departure was followed by longtime acting CIO Scott Blackburn in April and the retirement of VA Deputy Secretary Thomas Bowman in May.

Trump nominated EY cyber executive James Paul Gfrerer as the agency’s CIO in July.

Morris’ email brings to light continued concerns about VA leadership and the influence of what’s been dubbed the ‘Mar-A-Lago Council.’ The three friends of Trump have been influencing policies, decisions and personnel changes at the agency.

Veterans’ advocacy group VoteVets and Democracy Forward sued the Trump administration on Aug. 20 to put an end to it.

But with a projected March 2020 go-live for the new Cerner EHR in the Pacific Northwest, these staffing changes are more than concerning. Congress has aired those concerns in several committee meetings, but VA officials have stressed the project will follow the DoD rollout.

In response, the House formed a committee in July to ensure the VA Cerner EHR modernization stays on track.

Twitter: @JF_Davis_
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Genevieve Morris
Top Story
VA Cerner EHR Project CHIO Genevieve Morris resigns

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security
Cloud Computing

Video

Healthcare Security Forum presenters talk about preventing medical device hacks
Presentation: Dissecting the anatomy of a medical device hack
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level

More Stories

man wearing smart watch for health data collection

The new study indicates data from continuous monitors of activity and behavior with fitness wearables are relevant to mental health.

Verily researchers: Time for psychiatry field to apply analytics, sensors to their practices
a screensnap of Do No Harm trailer about doctor burnout

The panel will include a discussion with ‘Do No Harm’ documentary filmmaker Robyn Simon. Credit: Do No Harm film screen snap

Health 2.0: Meet the 'Unacceptables' of healthcare
doctor using smartphone
How hospitals can navigate overlooked IoT risks
blockchain ledger flow
Healthcare is ready to invest in blockchain as new business cases emerge
Ochsner health exterior sign
Relentless focus on innovation wins Ochsner a HIMSS Davies Award
xray of spine on tablet
European Commission funds $3.5 million to develop prototype implant that rewires a spinal cord
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center exterior

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington

ED tech and process changes help hospital reduce readmissions by 25%
exterior view of Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon

Credit: M.O. Stevens

Phishing attack breaches 38,000 patient records at Legacy Health