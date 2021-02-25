Global Edition
Focus on Health Equity

Using data to improve communities' well-being

In an era of more seamless information-sharing, decision-makers have a renewed chance to address health inequities.
By Kat Jercich
February 25, 2021
02:33 PM
Glowing dots across a map of the United States

The work of advancing health equity isn't new – but more seamless data sharing has unlocked more potential to use information and analytics to work toward addressing disparities in care.

Panelists at the WEDI Quest for Health Equity event on Wednesday noted that it's important to reinforce the relationship between public health and medicine as advocates move forward in this work.  

"In terms of interoperability, technology [and] data, there may be a new conversation, but it's important for us to incorporate some of that work that's been going on for many decades," said Kenyetta Jackson, health equity manager, health solutions, at the American Medical Association.  

"It's important for us to be partnering with some of those equity champions," Jackson added.  

Melissa Kotrys, CEO at the Health Current health information exchange, agreed that examining social determinants of health has been an issue for decades.   

Now that "we've got a reasonable handle on the exchange of clinical information, what other information can we bring to bear to improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities?" Kotrys wondered.  

"How can we get access to the information we need to make a difference?" she continued. "I think the sky's the limit when it comes to how we can use … data to identify what barriers are, what challenges are, what gaps are and how we can fill those." Kotrys flagged the disconnect she sees in data sharing among county, state and federal governments – made particularly stark amidst the COVID-19 crisis.  

"We always have to keep an eye toward: What is that outcome we are trying to achieve and what is it we are trying to advance?" she said. "And making sure policy decisions are in alignment with that."   

"I think there needs to be strong private-public partnership," said Jackson. "I think it's very important that local public health organizations be a part of conversations, including at the federal level.

"In my opinion, when we've had health crises in the past, the feds have been helpful in providing coordination in response," Jackson added. "Where there are state-level governments that have great models, those models can be spotlighted and used to develop guidance at the federal level."   

Dr. Deborah Duran, senior advisor for data science analytics and systems at the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, agreed that making change without adequate information will be challenging.  

"I work with a lot of federal data, and what's happening is the data doesn't have key variables for us at the local level, state level, county level," said Duran. "Even today, there still aren't states that are collecting race and ethnicity data on COVID vaccines and cases."

That absence of information can make it more difficult to acknowledge – and subsequently address – gaps in care.  

"There is a light in the tunnel there: There's an opportunity from COVID, all these things that have been brought to light as gaps in our system," said Kotrys. "We are trying to address it; it's just going to take a concerted effort from all stakeholders … and taking into account disadvantaged populations."  

Jackson agreed that the pandemic may act as a tipping point: "We're thinking about these things," like health equity and social justice, "as systems seen nationwide."  

Still, Duran warned, technology is not inherently neutral. As decision-makers rely more heavily on machine learning and analytics, she cautioned that they must be aware of both their own biases and those that might be baked into the system.  

"When the machine is able to learn how to give us analytics, it also presents a whole other layer of confounding issues that makes biases more prevalent, and potentially can lead to more health disparities," Duran said.  

She noted that in a capitalistic framework, "When there's an opportunity to make more money, the marginalized group challenged by health equity gets more marginalized."  

"It's important to find a balance between the urgency to address social equity alongside the need to be thoughtful in how we're dealing with data," said Jackson.  

Duran and Jackson emphasized the importance of including a wide range of viewpoints when it comes to decision-making and strategic planning.  

"Make sure that whoever is not like you also exists in the room," said Duran.  

"Bring uncommon players to your tables, especially if you're working with data and interoperability concerns," said Jackson.

 

Focus on Health Equity

This month we will be reporting on the challenges, opportunities and success stories as work continues to build a healthcare system that works for everyone.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Data Warehousing, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Population Health

More regional news

Doctor touching icon

Automating 'high level' healthcare tasks can create high value savings

By
Mallory Hackett
February 25, 2021
Doctor pointing to screen

Advancements in automation are cutting into the rising costs of manual healthcare transactions

By
Jeff Lagasse
February 25, 2021
Dr. Rachel Levine in a mask

(Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

Dr. Rachel Levine faces Senate committee questions on telehealth, transgender issues

By
Kat Jercich
February 25, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

person in PPE at computer, health IT
The M*A*S*H model of care and pushing IT to the limit – lessons from a tough 12 months

Most Read

A look back at the news stories that shaped 2020
Third higher-up in 5 months plans to depart Google Health
What to expect in 2021 and beyond? IDC offers 10 healthcare predictions
Health systems rush to use tech to tackle the coronavirus: A roundup of provider news 2020
UAE on track to launch National Unified Medical Record system in 2021
Smart temp control technology could be key for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Penn Medicine's Michael Restuccia
CIO Spotlight: Penn Medicine's Michael Restuccia
VisiQuate CEO Brian Robertson
Using chatbots to help drive back office efficiencies
rocket
Space exploration aiding health innovation
Iris Frye, founder of Parity Health Information & Technology
The importance of uplifting Black trailblazers in healthcare

More Stories

Xavier Becerra smiling

Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images
 

HHS Secretary nominee Xavier Becerra signals support for virtual care
Developed by researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard, Northeastern, Oxford and other academic organizations, the new dataset offers researchers access to more than 5 million anonymized cases from more than 100 countries.
Google-boosted data platform Global.health enables new COVID-19 modeling
How machine learning can improve patients' care plans
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, NHS
How modernised communication architecture helps UK...
European Commission, vaccine

Credit: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

European leaders to debate EU-wide vaccine passports
VisiQuate CEO Brian Robertson
Using chatbots to help drive back office efficiencies
digital health innovators, CERA, Cellen

Credit: Healthcare UK

UK’s top 100 digital health innovators given a global boost
healthcare leadership, HIMSS Future50 nominations
'During times of crisis, the job of the leader doesn’t change, but the focus magnifies'