With UpNext, HIMSS spotlights 'products that solve problems'

This August, the demo showcase will offer live online presentations of new digital health technologies that are helping solve real challenges.
April 21, 2021
April 21, 2021
01:07 PM
This summer, in a new component of its HIMSS21 Digital program, HIMSS (parent company of Healthcare IT News) will launch its UpNext Innovation Gallery.

More than two dozen tech companies will be showcasing, via virtual demos, an array of new digital health products and service offerings.

It's an opportunity for them to tout their wares, of course, but even more, it's a chance for IT purchasers to get an up-close look at innovative new tools that can help them clear some of their biggest clinical, financial and operational hurdles.

In addition, keynotes and panel discussions will also offer insights into the many advances happening daily across healthcare, and show how innovative tools are helping address real-world healthcare challenges.

No vaporware here. The technologies on offer will have been chosen after an intensive submission and review process, with one overarching criteria in mind: "Products that Solve Problems."

More information on UpNext will be coming soon. Check back here in the months ahead to learn more.

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

HIMSS21

HIMSS21 Digital offers unique user experience

By
Healthcare IT News
April 21, 2021
A person holding an open binder

Congressional watchdog issues recommendations for VA IT system overhaul

By
Kat Jercich
April 21, 2021
Dr Muhammad Ali Chaudhry Emerging Health International

Hospitals and health systems post-pandemic, and how to prepare for future outbreaks

By
Bill Siwicki
April 21, 2021
