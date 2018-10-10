Update: Misconfigured database breaches thousands of MedCall Advisors patient files

A researcher discovered the North Carolina-based tech vendor is leaking protected, personal data through its Amazon S3 bucket twice in a month.
By Jessica Davis
October 10, 2018
12:17 PM
Share
medcall breach report

A screensnap of the Amazon S3 bucket indicating thousands of protected personal information were leaked from from MedCall Advisors. Credit: Databreaches.net

For the second time in one month, a researcher discovered North Carolina-based MedCall Healthcare Advisors has been leaking protected, personal data through a misconfigured Amazon S3 storage bucket.

WHAT HAPPENED

Security researcher Britton White contacted DataBreaches.net that MedCall, a workers compensation and healthcare solutions vendor, left a storage bucket containing 10,000 files exposed to the internet, available for download and or deletion or editing.

In fact, the database was listed on the searchable tool grayhatwarfare.com, which publicly lists current open Amazon S3 buckets.

Some patient names were included in filenames, and the database included names, email and postal addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and Social Security numbers. Other files had recordings of patient evaluations and conversations with doctors, along with medications, allergies and other detailed personal health data.

What's worse is that this is the second time MedCall this database was exposed to the public in the past a month.

MedCall Founder and CEO Randy Baker spoke with Healthcare IT News to clarify just what happened. The database contents were from just one client. It's MedCall's policy to share files between clients using an FTP server, which is more secure and easier to monitor than a cloud storage bucket.

However, the client impacted by this exposed database did not want to set up the FTP server and insisted upon cloud storage, he explained.

"Being a startup, when you have a large new client, we try to accomodate," Baker said. "We should have pushed back... We've communicated with the client and locked everything down. They now understand what they have to do and it will be done by the end of the day tomorrow."

"The lesson learned: Even though youmay be a smaller company or startup, you may not recognize yourself as a viable target for people trying to compromise your data," he added. "Everyone is a potential target... It's a good wakeup call for us, I can assure you we'll be better focused on security going forward."

THE TREND

Security firm UpGuard’s Cyber Risk team discovered the first misconfiguration in mid-September. The detailed medical data for employees of 181 of the tech vendor’s 181 business locations and personally identifiable information for 3,000 people was exposed through an unsecured Amazon S3 storage bucket.

The leak of 7 gigabytes of data were PDF injury intake forms across MedCall’s 181 business locations, which included the descriptions of injuries and illnesses, along with records of phone calls between patients, MedCall operations and physicians.

There was also a directory of CSV files that included PII, complete with Social Security numbers for about 3,000 people enrolled in MedCall’s services.

There is no entry on the Department of Health and Human Services’ breach reporting tool for either of these breaches. While it’s uncertain if MedCall is covered under HIPAA, the patients involved in the breach should still be notified under state laws.

Under North Carolina law, businesses are required to report breaches to the Attorney General. But the state is still considering creating one of the strictest breach notification laws, which would require businesses to report a breach in just 15 days.

This story has been updated with comments from MedCall Healthcare Advisors CEO Randy Baker.

Focus on Cybersecurity

In October, we take a deep dive into security strategy and pressing threats.

Twitter: @JF_Davis_
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Tampa General Hospital at night exterior view
Top Story
Analytics boosts use of clinical best practices at Tampa General Hospital

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
LabCorp goes down after network breach, putting millions of patient records at risk

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security

Video

Meshari Alwazae talking to HIMSS TV
Analytics maturity requires c-suite support, a good data plan
Bettina Experton talking to HIMSS TV
Consumers – not providers – will have the power to ensure interoperability
Gyre Renwick talking to himss tv at health 2.0 conference
Population health management often starts with a ride
Kamal Obbad talking to HIMSS TV
Genomics startup bets on blockchain for data sharing platform

More Stories

Penn Medicine building exterior view

Credit: Google Maps

How Penn Medicine is redesigning its EHR for a new era of care
Anahi Santiago, Heather Roszkowski and Cris Ewell.

CISOs Anahi Santiago, Heather Roszkowski and Cris Ewell.

CISOs offer insights into patch management strategies
Securing legacy medical devices is daunting – but not optional
bottle of opioid pills
How health systems leverage tools to manage opioid prescribing
man pointing at a computer screen with phone in hand
HITRUST kicks off program to give security support to startups
medcall breach report

A screensnap of the Amazon S3 bucket indicating thousands of protected personal information were leaked from from MedCall Advisors. Credit: Databreaches.net

Update: Misconfigured database breaches MedCall Advisors
HIPAA complaince audit form
HIPAA and data sharing: Rethinking both for the Digital Age
email login
Phishing attack breaches insurance data for month